Call and email us. We are here to answer questions! (319) 352-1223 or waverly@waverly.lib.ia.us
Browse the new & user-friendly online catalog.
Pick-up at drive-through. Hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 AM-4 PM. Call ahead for books, movies, etc.
Set up home delivery of library materials.
Take activities-to-go.
Print, copy, and fax in the drive-through.
Download free digital books and audiobooks.The Libby app is our main way to access digital books.
Stream free videos through Kanopy and Bookflix.
Do some research with our research databases.
Connect to the WiFi available in the parking lot.
Find complete details on all available services at www.waverlyia.com/library/coronavirus or by calling the library at (319) 352-1223.