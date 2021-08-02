Cute doesn’t cut it.
Not really.
Looking at the budding talent that had gathered in the shelter next to the 4-H building at the Bremer County Fair on Saturday, it was clear that the stage was not big enough to encompass the smiles, the babbles, the coos and the cuteness of all the babies who had arrived with their parents to make their first appearance at the show.
Last year’s show was canceled due to the coronavirus, so this year, moms, dads, and grandparents — let’s not forget the helpful siblings — were all trying to make the most of the contest’s return.
Rain canceled Friday night’s tractor pull, but on Saturday morning, the sky was serene, the temperature mild, and the propitious weather, along with the pride that parents take in their babies, packed the benches of the shelter, with some spectators standing outside to catch a glimpse of the contestants.
Appearing in five categories — Least Hair, Most Hair, Chubbiest Cheeks, Prettiest Eyes and Parent-Child Look Alike — the contestants were vibrant, vocal, and vivacious, to say the least. They competed in three age groups: zero to 8 months; 9 to 16 months and 17 to 24 months.
A total of 32 participants took the stage.
The judges — Tim Neil, Charles Mueller and Mary Lou Ungs — were hard pressed to decide who, among all of the contestants in each category — deserves the blue ribbon from the Bremer County Fair Queen Carly Steiert.
The contest’s main organizer, Nancy Foelske, was a support driver for one of the teams riding in RAGBRAI (The Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), so Mindy Heck, her daughter-in-law, was in charge of the ‘21 event and she made sure it went off without a hitch.
The contest was sponsored by Fidelity Bank and Trust, Security Bank and O’Neil Photography.
In each category, the babies also showed a lot of personality. Some cooed, some clapped, others wiggled in their parents’ arms, still others made a few steps and fell, as the audience gave its encouragement.
One baby, in the Pretty Eyes category, napped soundly on stage, despite the ambient hustle and bustle. Had he bothered to open his eyes, he may have had a real shot at the ribbon, but he didn’t care. In fact, the laughter his presence elicited was contagious, and had it been in one of the other categories, where cheeks or hair mattered, his slumber would not have been in the way of the judging, but such is life.
In one particularly charming moment, two of the contestants in the Parent-Child Look-Alike, in the 17 to 24-month category, bonded so sweetly on the stage that the audience was mesmerized.
Zairah Wolfensperger, a brightly dressed young lady whose rosy cheeks would have endeared her to the judges in the chubbiest category, reached out to the other contestant, Avery DeBery, and put her head against Avery’s chest, in a gesture of sisterly love.
The spectators — and the judges — laughed and applauded and ahh-ed all at once, as the babies set a great example of camaraderie in the thick of a contest.
In fact, they exemplified its very spirit, which boils down to this: everyone’s a winner.
In the Least Hair category there was only one contestant, baby Weston Steege, of Fredericksburg.
In the Most Hair category: In the newborn age group, Cali Sells-Foster, of Cedar Falls, took the ribbon; for 9-16 months, Orin Michael, of Readlyn; and for 17 to 24 months, Addilynn Kiefer, of Cedar Falls.
In the Chubbiest Cheeks category, for newborns, Kally Yant, of Cedar Falls, took first place; for 9-16 months, Clay Krueger, of Denver; and for 17 to 24 months, Kyrrina Dietz, of Plainfield.
In the Prettiest Eyes category, for newborns, Jacie Marcille, of Waverly, won; for 9-16 months, Aria Huck, of Central City; and for 17 to 24 months, Amelia Poppe, of Waverly.
In the parent-child child look category, for newborns, Korzae Tasco, no town was provided; for 9-16 months, Drake Hartman, of Janesville; and for 17 to 24 months, Zairah Wolfenspurger, of Waterloo
Ultimately, Drake Hartman was crowned king and Aria Huck, queen.
Aria was one of the first to arrive at the shelter with parents Andy and Megan. She had just awakened from a nap in the car, and truth be told, had the look of a queen who had taken a long and heavy nap. But after a few bites of cereal, she regained her cool, and let her mon comb her hair.
The transformation was, well, worthy of a queen.
Reflecting on the experience, dad Andy, a Waverly native, was very proud.
“That’s pretty awesome,” he said.
Judge Ungs, of Readlyn, who is expecting a first grand nephew in December, said she had a lot of fun at the contest. It was her first time in that capacity and she laughed as hard as the audience when the babies showed off.
“The babies were adorable and they were almost all smiley, it was a good time of the day for them,” she said. “It was very hard deciding because they were all so cute, there were a few categories where there was just one, so that was easy, but the rest of them were hard. The prettiest eyes were the hardest to judge, they were all blue-eyed babies.”