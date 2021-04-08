The Cedar Valley United Nations Association (CVUNA), an affiliate of the UNA-USA, and the AAUW Cedar Falls – Waterloo is sponsoring “Climate Change and the Paris Agreement” at 7 p.m. Monday, April 19.
The speaker, professor Jerald L. Schnoor of the University of Iowa, is a widely recognized expert and researcher in the areas of water quality, climate change and phytoremediation (use of higher plants for the cost-effective, environmentally friendly rehabilitation of soil and groundwater contaminated by toxic metals and organic compounds).
His presentation will be about 45 minutes long, followed by an opportunity for questions. To join the program via Zoom, call 319-215-7078 and you will be emailed the link.