The Denver boys basketball team was victorious again Monday night, beating Hudson 71-53 inside the Cyclone Center in Denver.
The victory is the Cyclones’ fourth straight as the team’s record now sits at an impressive 12-5 with four games left in the regular season.
Hudson falls to 7-9 with the defeat.
The Denver trio of junior Kyler Matthias, junior Bryce Phelps and sophomore Caylor Hoffer comprised the bulk of the scoring for the Cyclones. Matthias and Phelps both scored 17 points each, and Caylor Hoffer scored 16.
Denver was led in rebounds by Phelps and senior Luke Prendergast, who both had 9 boards each.
Phelps also led the team in assists with 7 dimes.
Though the Cyclones ended up winning the game by 18 points, the game was close early, as Denver led Hudson 18-14 through one quarter.
But the second period was the best for the home team, which outscored the Pirates 19-12 in the quarter to take a 37-26 lead at halftime.
The Cyclones only improved upon their lead in the third, where they outscored Hudson 23-16, and though the teams split the final period 11-11, the game was all but decided at that point.
Denver takes on rival Wapsie Valley on Thursday night in Fairbank.