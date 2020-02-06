Public access to Cyclone Center would continue if Denver Community School District residents approve a new middle/high school addition to the facility on Tuesday, March 3.
The ballot question asks voters to approve Phase II of a plan to address space and capacity needs in the district, which has seen its enrollment increase 15% over the past five years alone. If approved, the project would not result in a tax rate increase for property owners.
Although the new school would be built as an addition to Cyclone Center, the facility will remain open to community members who wish to use the walking track, exercise equipment and weight room. Restrictions will be in place during certain school activities, but the second floor of the facility is self-contained and could function as a workout space without allowing public access to the rest of the school.
“Cyclone Center has become a central fixture for the community since it was constructed. Many people from throughout our community use the walking track and weight room every day,” said Scott Krebsbach, DCSD Board of Education President. “The district and board will continue to make this outstanding resource available to the public as much as we possibly can. Our vision is for Cyclone Center to serve as a true cornerstone of our community.”
On March 3, voters will be asked to approve $7.75 million in General Obligation Bonds, which would take the current $2.70 tax levy approved for Cyclone Center and extend it for six more years (from 2036 to 2042). The $18 million project would also be supported through $7 million in (SAVE) state one-cent sales tax funds, $2.1 million in PPEL/SAVE cash and $1.5 million in PPEL funds.
To learn more about the district’s facilities needs, the proposed Phase II project and the March 3 special school election, visit https://www.dcsdplanning.org.