The Denver girls basketball team started the 2019-20 season 0-4, but to be fair, it wasn't a typical 0-4.
The Cyclones' first two losses of the season — 49-47 to Decorah on Nov. 22 and 40-38 to Sumner-Fredericksburg on Nov. 25 — each came by just two points, and the second loss only came because the Cougars hit a buzzer-beating 3 to win.
Then came two straight games against top 10 teams in Class 3A. Denver (Class 2A) actually had a lead against No. 6 Crestwood (7-1) in the third quarter of a 48-37 loss to the Cadets on Dec. 2, and while the 58-24 loss to No. 7 Dike-New Hartford on Dec. 3 was more of a blowout, the Cyclones reasonably could have been anywhere from 1-3 to 3-1.
But things are a bit different now.
After defeating Jesup 50-42 on Monday night in the Cyclone Center, Denver has now won four straight games, bringing its record to an even .500.
The Cyclones could have stayed down after an ugly start to the season, but now they're on fire, winning their last four by an average margin of 35.8 points.
That stretch includes a 66-25 win over Columbus Catholic on Dec. 6, a 37-19 victory over Union Community on Friday and a ludicrous 91-15 win over South Winneshiek on Saturday.
"We knew the 0-4 wasn’t a true 0-4, but we just had some girls make some strides," head coach Joe Frost said. "We had three or four girls that have really grown from that first game. That’s how you go from 0-4 to 4-4. We’re trending in the right direction."
"I think we started off rough," junior Rachel Hennessy said. "We didn’t really know what we wanted to do. And we figured it out and started playing harder and faster."
In Monday's win, freshman Grace Hennessy led the team with 12 points while hitting five of six free throw attempts and recording three steals.
Sophomore Reese Johnson added 11 points and had a team-high five steals.
Three Denver players — Hennessy, Johnson and sophomore Allison Bonnette — reeled in seven rebounds each.
The biggest difference between now and a few weeks ago might be the defense, which has held opponents to an average of just 25 points per game over the last four games after allowing 49 per game over the first four.
Denver is playing with more energy and aggressiveness on the defensive end, intercepting passes, tipping basketballs and creating turnovers that turn into easy transition points.
"We’re getting our defense to turn into offense," Frost said. "We’re getting tips, and we’ve got some girls who are really seeing the benefit of running the floor. When we get out and run and get steals and tips, we’re going to get some numbers up there."
The strategy worked perfectly Monday night, as the Cyclones recorded 16 steals against the J-Hawks.
It actually wasn't a great night for Denver offensively, as the team shot just 13 of 36 from the field and 3-for-15 from the 3-point line.
But the Cyclones made an impressive 21 of 27 free throw attempts on the night. That was especially key in the fourth quarter, as Jesup fouled Denver often to try to make a last-ditch comeback.
The Cyclones have made this resurgence not due to one player, but because of an egalitarian type of system that values all of its members.
No Denver player is scoring more than 9 points per game, but six players are averaging at least 5 points per game: Johnson (8.5), Grace Hennessy (8.1), Rachel Hennessy (7.3), senior Jaden McMahon (6), Bonnette (5.8) and sophomore Sydney Eggena (5).
"Just really happy about, honestly," Frost said. "I’m super proud of the response."
Denver will look to make it five straight when it heads to Hudson on Friday.