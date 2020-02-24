It would make total sense if the Denver girls basketball team decided to adopt a famous expression uttered by a popular scoundrel, Han Solo, back in 1980:
“Never tell me the odds.”
The Cyclones entered postseason play undoubtedly as an underdog, but that hasn’t stopped them from winning basketball games.
It began on Feb. 15, when Denver wiped out South Hardin with ease, 65-23, in the first round of the Class 2A Region 4 bracket.
Then came a stunning upset, when the Cyclones downed Maquoketa Valley, the No. 10 team in its class, in the Feb. 18 quarterfinals after holding the Wildcats to just 31 points.
And on Friday, the magical run continued, as Denver defeated Aplington-Parkersburg (12-12) 52-47 at Denver High School in the tournament’s semifinals.
If the Cyclones climb just one more step, it’ll mean a state tournament qualification, which would be quite the turnaround for a team that started the season 0-4.
Denver will have to get through Grundy Center to get there. The Spartans are 16-7 this season, half a game better than the Cyclones, and it’ll be the first meeting between the two teams this season.
The game will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Waterloo West High School in Waterloo.