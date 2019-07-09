PARKERSBURG — The good thing about the bat-and-ball sports is that the game isn’t over until the last out is recorded, and that a team can put up a big rally to reverse the outcome.
For the Denver softball team, they showed some late life to get within striking distance against Aplington-Parkersburg. However, that 21st out was put into the books a bit sooner than the Cyclones wanted.
The Falcons’ early tallies proved too much of a mountain to climb for the visiting squad, as Denver ended its season with a 9-7 Class 2A Region 7 first-round loss at A-P Monday night.
Cyclone coach Dani Gordon said her team simply did not show up during the first few innings of the contest.
“You can’t expect to come back in the last half and pull out a victory,” Gordon said afterwards. “They had a good fight, and that’s what I could say about this team all season. We’ve been faced with a lot of adversity, and they have a good fight to them. You never know who’s winning and who’s not.
“Tonight, it wasn’t enough. A-P showed up to play, and unfortunately, we didn’t show up until too late.”
The Cyclones (5-27) were behind the 8-ball early, as they gave up four runs in the first and two more in the second to the Falcons (7-19). The bottom of the opening frame started inauspiciously for Denver, as A-P’s leadoff hitter Makenna Brouwer it a ball that got away from right fielder Klair Heim for a three-base error. She then scored on a grounder by Cassi Brouwer.
Jenna Bruns then followed with a base hit that just eluded third baseman Allison Bonnette and later took second on Jaden McMahon’s only wild pitch of the game. Sarah Gaul then drove her home with a single to center. After the ball went through center fielder Emily Herbst’s legs, Gaul took third base on the play. The next batter, Bailee Alberts, hit a single to drive Gaul to the plate.
Alberts then came home with two outs when Jenna Boring’s fly ball went over the head of Heim for an RBI triple. After that play, Gordon brought in Avery Ford to play right field and take over the flex position of the line-up.
Gordon said the errors — both recorded for scoring and mentally — were key against a good-hitting team like A-P. However, she felt her squad was also capable at the dish.
“Our bats didn’t show up until too late,” she said.
Denver did get one run back in the top of the second. Bonnette led off with a triple to the right-field corner and then scored when Natalie Harberts reached on an error by Bruns at shortstop. The rally stalled when Herbst grounded to Boring at second to start a double play, where Harberts was called out for running out of the base line.
The Cyclones tried to restart things with back-to-back walks by Morgan Smith and McMahon, but Gaul struck out designated player Bailey Nuss to end the frame.
In the bottom half, McMahon, the Cyclone hurler, was able to induce the Brouwers into a grounder and a pop out to start the inning, but Bruns singled off the third-base bag, Gaul walked, and Alberts doubled into the left-center-field gap to drive them both home to take the 6-1 advantage.
Both teams were scoreless in the third, but then in the last of the fourth, the Falcons extended the lead. With one out, Gaul doubled to left-center and moved to third on a grounder. Jersey Rosteck then drove her home with a knock up the middle.
After Boring walked, Libby Janssen drove in a pair with a single past Sami Gehrke at shortstop to make the score 9-1 after four.
The Cyclones then started to chip away at the lead. In the top of the fifth, Reese Johnson started with a one-out single to left. After a flyout, Bonnette singled to right, and Johnson went to third. The throw from right fielder Cortnee Alberts was not in time, and that allowed Bonnette to scamper into second. Johnson then scored when Gaul uncorked a wild pitch.
Denver’s big rally came in the sixth. Morgan Smith and McMahon slapped back-to-back singles to start the frame, latter on a bunt. After Nuss popped out, Smith stole third on a 1-0 offering to Gehrke, and McMahon followed suit to second on the next pitch, before Gehrke walked to load the bases.
After an infield fly, Marissa Stock, the Cyclones’ lone senior, hit a ball between between Boring and Alberts for a double to score Smith and McMahon. Bonnette then smashed a full-count offering off the right-center-field fence to bring in Gehrke and Stock to make the score 9-6.
In the seventh, the Cyclones were down to their final out after a line-out and strikeout. However, McMahon drew a walk to keep the game going, and Nuss did the same. McMahon then stole third, and later came home on a Gaul wild pitch, while Gehrke was at the plate.
After Gehrke walked, Gaul was able to get out of the jam by forcing Johnson to ground out to Bruns to end the game.
Gordon said McMahon’s bunt single sparked the team’s comeback attempt.
“Like I told the girls all year, it takes one person to turn the game around,” Gordon said. “It needed to happen sooner. That’s the way they’ve been all year, and they wait around too long, but they do get there. It was just too late.
“They have a lot of fight. They’re a young team. We’re losing one senior (Stock). I’m excited to have this team return next year.”
Bonnette shined at the plate in this game. She was 3-4 with a run scored, two RBIs and was a home run away from the cycle. Meanwhile, Stock was 2-4 with two doubles, two driven in and one tally.
McMahon in the circle allowed 12 hits and seven earned runs. She only walked three but struck out one and had one wild pitch. Gordon didn’t expect her to have a high number of K’s.
“We expect our defense to work for her,” Gordon said. “She broke her hand early in the season, and she’s been kind of battling that since she got her cast off. She hasn’t been playing all that long in the scheme of softball.
“She’s lost a little bit with the broken hand, and we told the girls that their defense has to step up more than ever. We expect teams to hit off of us, and our defense gets a lot of action because of it.”
However, before she threw her first pitch of the game, the umpires asked McMahon to have some tape on her fingers removed because it was white. In baseball and softball, the pitcher cannot wear anything white that extends below the uniform sleeve.
Gordon felt that could’ve got into McMahon’s head early on.
“She came back around, but then again, a little too late,” Gordon said. “This is only the second time all year that an ump had made her take it off. It gets into your head a little bit, and the girls are all a little nervous.
“We’re a pretty young team. (McMahon) was able to come back and throw strikes, but they hit the ball, and our defense didn’t work as well was we needed it to.”
Meanwhile for the Falcons, Bruns went 3-4, Boring was 3-3 with a double and a triple, and Alberts was 2-4 with a double and three RBIs. In the circle, Gaul allowed nine hits and walked six while giving up seven earned runs with three wild pitches, a hit batter and seven strikeouts in the complete-game win.
Stock will be the only player leaving the Cyclones, as she graduated in May. The future Luther College softball player batted .563 on the year, slugged .862 with four home runs and 25 RBIs with an OPS (on-base-plus-slugging) of 1.450.
Gordon said that Stock was a great asset for Denver softball.
“She’s been a leader,” Gordon said. “She’s a five-year letter winner, all-state, all-district, all-conference selection. Just a great kid, works hard on and off the field, has worked hard off the field, and has really reaped the benefits of that here in her senior year.
“We’re going to miss her, but we’ve got a full team coming back. She’ll be hard to replace, but another girl is going to step up, and we’ll be OK.”
Looking ahead to 2020, Gordon expects her team to not have the same feeling of bowing out in the first round of regional play.
“They’re going to work in the offseason,” she said. “We’ll come back stronger. Hopefully, we’ll get some pitching depth behind us. Jaden right now is really our only pitcher, which really doesn’t give us a lot of options. Next May, I expect us to have a few more options there.
“Defense will look a little different, but for the most part, I’ve got them where I want them.”