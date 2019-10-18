DENVER — The Denver football team's postseason hopes were still hanging by a thread entering Friday night's home finale at Sharp Field.
The Cyclones were a game under .500 overall, but 2-1 in Class 1A District 3, tied with Aplington-Parkersburg and a game behind leader Osage. They needed to win out and get help in the final two weeks of the year.
They were able to get their business done against North Butler-Clarksville on Friday with a 28-0 victory to send out six seniors on a positive note on their last game at home.
With the wind howling out of the south at around 25-30 mph and gusts to 45 mph, the Bearcats (1-7 overall, 0-4 District 3) only managed 3 yards on their opening possession, and then the punt just traveled 10 yards into the breeze. It took the Cyclones (4-4, 3-1) six plays to travel the 33 yards to get the initial score on a Colton Reiter 8-yard run with 7 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first quarter.
After the teams traded punts, the Cyclones got the ball after another short kick starting on the Bearcat 32. On the second play, Isaac Besh connected with Reiter for a 32-yard strike to score with 1:55 left in the quarter for the 14-0 lead.
NB-C after the quarter break was able to put Denver on its own end of the field, as Reiter took a punt from his own 15 to the 25 off a wind-aided 47-yard kick. However, on the second play of the ensuing possession, the Bearcat defense stripped Besh at the 27, causing the turnover.
But NB-C did nothing with the gift. Kolben Miller could not connect with his receivers, and his second-down run went for no gain, as the Bearcats gave the ball right back to the Cyclones after four plays.
From there, Denver went 73 yards on nine plays, capped by a Nate Eggena 3-yard run for the score. He had a 31-yard scamper on a second-and-5 from his 32 that brought the ball to the Bearcat 37 to provide the momentum against the wind. The score after the touchdown was 21-0, 6:18 left before the break.
After NB-C recovered a squib kick on their own 35, Cooper Negen, the back-up quarterback, was sacked on third-and-9 from the 36 to force another punt. Denver took over on their own 35 and eventually went 11 plays on the 2-minute drill to score on a Besh-to-Braden Powers 3-yard pass with 4.1 seconds left in the half for the 28-0 lead.
In the second half, the teams could not find the end zone. In fact, each team turned the ball over twice, with a total of three interceptions and a lost fumble.
Next up, the Bearcats will host Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-6, 1-2), who lost to A-P on Friday, 24-0. Meanwhile, the Cyclones will travel to Lake Mills (4-4, 1-3), who fell 52-13 to Osage.