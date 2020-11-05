CEDAR RAPIDS – Denver rode a wave of confidence down to Cedar Rapids.
The Cyclones made history by clinching their first trip to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state volleyball tournament the week before.
Their confidence blossomed even more after knocking off Boyden-Hull in the quarterfinals.
They weren’t intimidated by the Western Christian or the tradition – back-to-back state champs and 20 straight trips to state – it carried Wednesday evening.
Denver etched another chapter of history by dethroning Western Christian, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20, in a Class 2A semifinal Wednesday night, inching within a match of securing its first state championship.
Denver faces Dike-New Hartford (31-4) for the 2A title at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“They (Western Christian) are a dynasty and for 20 years a dynasty,” Denver coach Jamie Johnson said. “I’m a little speechless right now. I knew these girls could do this. They put together a flawless game tonight and showed they are a force to be reckoned with.”
The Cyclones (35-5) proved themselves in the opening set, hanging in with the two-time defending state champs point for point. A block by freshman sensation Jessica Gergen handed the Cyclones a 15-13 edge. The lead expanded to four after Reese Johnson and Avery Forde teamed up for a block, 20-16. When the Wolfpack knotted the score at 22-all, the Cyclones maintained the same focus and intensity they put on display through the first 44 points of the match. Gergen’s fifth kill of the night helped the Cyclones take a 1-0 lead.
Denver’s confidence skyrocketed. It knew it had the defending champs on the ropes and in an uncomfortable and unfamiliar position. Western Christian had lost the first set just 10 times this season, and only five of those came against Iowa schools.
The Cyclones didn’t let up in the second set. Sophomore Kayla Knowles continued her dominant run at state with a match-high 16 kills. Junior Allison Bonnette, who also has had a tremendous week, spiked three kills in a row and added a block two points later to widen the Cyclones’ advantage to 12-7. Whenever the Wolfpack rallied and threatened to take the lead, Bonnette was there to answer for the Cyclones. She finished with 10 kills and 12 digs on the night.
“Our team chemistry has grown from the start of the season to now,” Bonnette said. “We started playing more consistent.”
Denver took a commanding two sets to none lead, and Western Christian was, all of the sudden, staring at elimination.
It looked like the Wolfpack were going to send it to a fourth set early in the third. A kill by Stella Winterfeld, who led the Wolfpack with 13, pulled her team ahead 8-4 and forced the Cyclones to call a timeout.
Denver rallied. An ace serve from Johnson helped ignite it. Consecutive unforced errors by Western Christian tied the set 13-13. Western Christian was never able to fully recover.
The Wolfpack hit just .142 as a team, and combined for a .083 attack efficiency in the first two sets that led, in part, to a big deficit.
“Denver was on fire,” Western Christian coach Tammi Veerbeek said. “I just felt like they didn’t make a lot of mistakes. We would have some great swings, and they dug it. Denver beat us, and they beat us in different areas.”
Johnson recorded a team-high 33 assists, five kills and three block assists for Denver. Gergen posted two solo blocks and five block assists, while Kate Clinton scooped 12 digs. Denver combined for 42 digs to just 38 for Western Christian.
Denver is now three sets away from putting a bow on the best season in program history.
“It doesn’t even feel real whatsoever,” Johnson said. “Since the beginning of the season, we knew we could play at this potential of volleyball, but we weren’t doing it yet. But we’re finally there.”