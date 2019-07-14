DENVER — The Denver baseball team has been to the state tournament each of the last three years, and Saturday, they started their trek to make it four in a row.
But first, they had to face North Iowa Cedar League rivals Sumner-Fredericksburg in the first round of the Class 2A District 9 tournament at Johnson Field. Despite making a couple running mistakes early on and some tensions rising in the middle innings off the field, the Cyclones were able to overcome the Cougars for a 9-2 victory.
Denver coach Dustin Rewerts said Saturday’s effort for his squad wasn’t the best.
“We made a lot of mistakes, lost a lot of baserunners just by not doing things right,” Rewerts said. “Luckily, we were still able to play pretty good defense and after a rough first inning, Bryce (Phelps) settled in and settled in pretty well, was almost able to go complete (game).
“We did enough good things to outweigh the bad things. They’re (Sumner-Fred) scrappy there. They’re a much better team than what the record shows, and we were able to take care of business tonight.”
S-F skipper Victor Coronado felt that his squad played a cleaner game than they used to against the Cyclones.
“We left a lot of runners on base tonight,” Coronado said, as the Cougars (6-21) stranded eight runners. “We told the guys coming in, these guys (Denver) hit the ball well, and we’re going to have to have those clutch hits when we needed them.
“It was one of those things where, you know, the chips didn’t fall in our place tonight. They did for them.”
Three of those stranded came in the opening inning. A dropped third strike, an error and a walk loaded the bases, but Phelps was able to wriggle off the tightrope by recording three more strikeouts to escape with no damage.
The Cyclones (18-16) managed to get the lead in the bottom half of the frame. After Phelps singled but cut down trying to steal second, Connor Smith smacked a triple into the right-center-field gap. Brock Farley was able to bring him home with a solid single to left to take the 1-0 lead.
After a single by Zach Miller, Farley was forced off of third, but Klay Seehase’s attempt to complete the double play went awry because Dalton Block at first base was not expecting the throw. However, the Cougars avoided more damage after a strikeout ended the inning.
Miller then came on to pitch the second in an attempt by Rewerts to limit Phelps’ pitch count. Under recent National Federation of High Schools rules, if Phelps could be limited to 65 pitches or less, he could have been available for Tuesday’s district semifinal.
However, Miller was ineffective in that second turn for the Cougars. Brandon Meyer led off with a single, Kade Mitchell bunted him over to second, and Trace Meyer walked, forcing Rewerts to bring Phelps back to the mount.
Dralle continued the progression with an infield single to load the bags, and while Brady Wilkinson was batting, Brandon Meyer scored on Phelps’ first wild pitch. After a strikeout and while Brett Meyer had his at bat, Trace Meyer scored on a second wild pitch of the inning to make the score 2-1 in favor of Sumner-Fred.
Denver then regained the lead in the bottom of the frame. Mitchil Thuesen got hit by the first pitch of the inning from Dralle, and Colton Reiter singled into center. Nathan Eggena then laid down a perfect bunt and reached on the infield single. Dralle’s attempt to throw him out went wide, which allowed Thuesen to score. Phelps then followed with a single into center to put the Cyclones up 3-2.
However, two base-running miscues happened. During a fake-bunt, stolen-base attempt Eggena was thrown out at third base. Then Smith flew out to center field, but Phelps forgot the number of outs, so he was running on the ping of the bat. The throw from center fielder Jordon Jacobson to second baseman Trace Meyer completed the double play and ended the inning.
Phelps then started mowing down the Cougars. He retired eight straight, including inducing 1-2-3 innings in the third and fourth, before Dralle broke the string with a single in the top of the fifth.
With one out in the third, Miller singled and Braden Powers hit a bloop double. Cale Neuendorf then brought them both in with a single to right. He later scored on a sharp knock to center by Reiter.
However, after that inning, Coronado told the home plate umpire that his team would refuse to return to the field until a Denver parents was removed. Through the third inning, the man, who will not be identified, kept calling out “balk” believing that Dralle was not pausing the requisite 1 second while in the set position before making his pitch.
While Coronado made his play, a parent from Sumner-Fredericksburg had confronted the other parent over his antics. After the top of the fourth, which Dralle and Wilkinson singled, but a fielder’s choice, a flyout and a strikeout ended the threat, Denver Athletic Director Chris Krueger then escorted the offending parent from the game, and the proceedings continued.
When things resumed, Brady Meyer relieved Dralle and held the Cyclones to a scoreless frame, even though Farley doubled, Miller reached on an error and Powers walked to load the bases.
Both teams were scoreless in the fifth, and Sumner-Fred failed to score in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom of the penultimate inning, the Cyclones added some insurance. Phelps walked, allowing Trevin Reiter to come in to run for him as a courtesy runner. After a strikeout and a popout, Miller reached when a third strike got away from Wilkinson, and then Powers drove both runners home with a double down the left-field line. Neuendorf then capped Denver’s scoring with a Texas Leaguer to bring home Powers.
Phelps then tried to close it out himself. He fanned Dralle looking, then forced Wilkinson to pop out to Farley at first base, but he allowed Brett Meyer to triple to deep right-center. As Phelps was at 110 pitches on the day, the high-school limit, Rewerts was forced to pull him for Powers.
Powers just needed three pitches to force Seehase to ground out to Smith at short to end the game.
Phelps totaled 6⅓ innings, allowing five hits, no runs and walked just two while striking out 10. Miller had a third of an inning, giving up two earned on a hit and a walk, and Powers recorded the final out without anything else.
Meanwhile, Dralle took the loss after allowing five earned runs on 10 hits, struck out four, hit one and threw two wild pitches. Brett Meyer had four innings, giving up two earned on three hits with two walks, a wild pitch and four K’s.
At the plate, Powers was 2-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, Neuendorf drove in three and scored twice on a 2-4 night, while Reiter was 2-3 with an RBI and a tally for the Cyclones. Brandon Meyer was 2-3 with a run scored, while Brett Meyer was 1-3 with a triple for the Cougars. Dralle was also 2-4.
Coronado said the Cougars had experienced a lot of ups and downs during the 2019 baseball season.
“There were a lot of key moments where we just didn’t execute the best in,” he said. “I’m the third new coach in three years. It’s tough for the kids to know what to expect coming in, and they started to get on board toward the end of the year, and we started to play better ball.
“I think with this team, we return a lot of guys. We’re only losing three guys (Jacobson, Brett Meyer and Wilkinson, but Landon Wurzer is also listed as a senior in the game program), and I’m looking forward to next year and getting some new guys, and overall, it is what it is, I guess.”
Next up for the Cyclones is a date with Waterloo Columbus (24-14-1). The Sailors swept a doubleheader on May 30, 4-2 and 8-3, at Sulentic Field.
Tuesday’s district semifinal will start at 5 p.m. on Troy Mills followed by host North Linn taking on Jesup, a 9-1 victor over Aplington-Parkersburg earlier on Saturday.
Rewerts expects a good game against Columbus.
“It’s district baseball. Everybody’s going to give you their best shot every night,” he said. “We’re going to have to come ready to go.”
Over the last three years, though, the Cyclones have been able to give their opponents their best en route to three straight trips to Principal Park. Rewerts believes that is something his squad is always capable of doing.
“We’ve just got to get hot at the right time,” he said. “The guys have seen it happen before. There’s no doubt that we believe that we can do it. Our schedule sets us up for it, so we’re ready to go.”