CEDAR RAPIDS – Denver carried all of its confidence and even more momentum into Alliant Energy PowerHouse late Thursday afternoon.
A couple of hours later, its dreams were shattered.
The Cyclones buzzed with energy, and they had reason to. After dispatching Boyden-Hull in a Class 2A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament quarterfinal Wednesday, they shocked the state by sweeping two-time defending state champion and perennial juggernaut Western Christian in a semifinal Wednesday.
A different power stood between Denver and its first state title: Dike-New Hartford.
The Cyclones’ North Iowa Cedar League rival featured more power than any other team in the Class 2A field in freshmen twins Payton and Jadyn Petersen.
Dike-New Hartford proved its dominance yet again Thursday night, shoving Denver aside 25-13, 25-12, 25-15 en route to its first state championship since 2017.
“I never really felt very comfortable until that last point,” said Dike-New Hartford coach Diane Harms, who tied Barb Baker for the most state titles in program history with seven. “Denver, they rallied in both of their matches previously and (I) just never felt confident until we had that last point.”
Those same rallies Denver strung together the previous two days to reach Thursday’s final went astray. Denver committed more unforced errors than kills, and it was forced out of system too often by an offense that feeds off power and court awareness.
Dike-New Hartford (32-4) leaned on Payton and Jadyn Petersen, along with sophomore Ellie Knock for more than enough offense. The trio of underclassmen combined 34 of Dike-New Hartford’s 42 kills in the match. A good amount of those attacks came from precise ball placement, where any one of Dike-New Hartford’s hitters bumped the ball toward a hole on the other side of the court. That strategy had Denver scrambling most of the night.
“They’re really good at it,” Denver sophomore Allison Bonnette said. “They have a really fast offense, and we just couldn’t stop them or get them out of system at all.”
The Wolverines used a 5-0 run to take a 13-8 edge in the first set. The Cyclones pulled within a point, 14-13, but the Wolverines pieced together an 11-0 run to grab a 1-0 lead in the match. Payton Petersen had seven kills in the opening set.
Denver trailed early in the second set, and it never recovered. Hitting blunders kept it knotting the score. Knock knocked down consecutive kills to widen Dike-New Hartford’s lead to 11-6, which forced Denver to call a timeout.
The brief break in the action appeared to give the Cyclones some much-needed momentum. Freshman Gabby Gergen spiked her fourth kill of the match to close within four points, but another unforced error enabled the Wolverines to jump ahead 18-8.
“I don’t think we were ourselves,” Denver coach Jamie Johnson said. “Dike is just so great, they have a way of doing that to (opponents). We were late on our blocks. They run tempo, and we were a little late and threw us off our game a little bit.”
Dike-New Hartford ran away with the second set and took a 2-0 lead in the match.
While Denver struggled to defend the power of the Petersens and Knock, it also struggled to convert on offense. Denver combined to hit minus-.060 for the match, a number that aided Dike-New Hartford’s offense.
“We wanted to be more aggressive than placing the ball and tipping, but we didn’t do that well,” Denver junior Reese Johnson said. We were tipping a lot more than swinging, and we needed to be swinging. They were always in system, we were always out of system.”
Gergen and senior Jordyn Foelske teamed up for a key block early in the third set, which handed the Cyclones a 2-1 lead – their first of the match.
It was short-lived.
After Payton Petersen slammed her 11th kill of the night, she tallied her first ace serve to push the Wolverines in front 9-4. They never looked back.
Payton Petersen registered a match-high 16 kills, while Knock finished with 10. Sophomore Madelyn Norton recorded 39 assists. Junior Taylor Hoehns had five of the Wolverines’ 14 total blocks.
Sophomore Kayla Knowles led Denver with seven kills, while Johnson finished with 16 assists and 11 digs.
The Cyclones lose two seniors – Foelske and Tiffani Wright – but return the majority of its roster in 2021.
“I know we’ll be better,” Johnson said. “I know that we can beat Dike, honestly. We just need to get it out of our heads that it’s Dike. We’re a good team, and we will be back and better than ever next year.”