DENVER – With four qualifiers for the Iowa High School Athletic Association wrestling tournament, Denver took second place in the team race in the Class 1A, District 3 tournament Saturday in the Schumacher Gymnasium at Cyclone Center.
The Cyclones scored 77 points in the team standings, while Brooks Meyer (126 pounds) and Issac Schimmels (138) each won their weight classes. Ben Foelske (152) and Brennen Graber (182) also qualified as runners-up, with Graber needing to win his wrestleback by fall to punch his ticket to Wells Fargo Arena. The state tournament begins Thursday.
Denver head coach Nate Skaar said there were “some good, some bad” coming out of the district meet.
“These district meets, these qualifying tournaments are like weddings and funerals,” Skaar said. “You’re happy for some, and you’re devastated for others. That’s just a mixed bag for these guys.
“In this situation, you concentrate on the four guys, and the guys did great. I’m excited for them – they’re all seniors. It’s a nice journey that they’ve been on, and they get to cap it off with each other down in Des Moines, and we’re looking forward to it.”
Dyersville Beckman won the team title with 86 points and qualified five for state. East Buchanan was third with 71 points, followed by MFL-MarMac (62) and North Linn (59).
Sumner-Fredericksburg and Wapsie Valley tied for eighth place in the team standings, both sending two to state. The Warriors had two district champions with Easton Krall (106) and Dawson Schmit (113), while the Cougars had two runners-up in Trace Meyer (106) and Kyle Kuhlmann (195).
S-F coach Jeff Meyer hoped all three of his qualifiers into Saturday’s district advance to Des Moines, but he’s happy with the two who did.
“Two of them found a way to find a guy that probably, on paper, were a little bit better than us, but both them found a way to punch their tickets to state,” Jeff Meyer said. “A heartbreaker there in the wrestleback at 170, when (Treyce) Ensign had an opportunity, but you’ve gotta move forward.”
Wapsie Valley coach Danny Adams was not available for an interview following the meet.
For the Cyclones, Brooks Meyer opened with a 15-0 technical fall against East Buc’s AJ Kremer in 3 minutes, 16 seconds, and followed that up with a pin against Beckman’s Nick Schmidt in 55 seconds to take the 126-pound title.
Skaar said Brooks Meyer handled himself like “a seasoned veteran” and called him a “voracious wrestler.”
“He goes out there right away, and he attacks, attacks again, and then attacks after that until the match is over,” Skaar said. “I love the way he wrestles. I want our young guys to watch him and realize there is no reason to hesitate out there. He doesn’t do that.”
Schimmels made his return to state with a pair of sticks. He dispatched Cascade’s Carson Staner in 3:20 before taking care of MFL’s Karter Decker in just 1:15 to grab the championship at 138.
Decker defeated Schimmels at the sectional tournament in Monona a week prior, according to Skaar, who called the Bulldog “dangerous.”
“He wrestled him super smart,” Skaar said. “Schimmels is also a guy that likes to attack. He’s very aggressive, but against a guy like that, you have to make some adjustments, and he did. It turned out great for him.”
Meanwhile, Foelske started his trek at 152 with a 9-4 decision over North Linn’s Curtis Schott. However, returning state place-winner TJ Lau of East Buc took a hard-earned 4-2 win in the final. Foelske took second when Schott won his third-place match.
Skaar said Foelske had a tough draw Saturday. The senior did well to make it to Des Moines, the coach said.
“He wrestled that guy in the finals, (the) Lau kid from East Buc, he’s a good wrestler,” Skaar said. “He took him down, and that proved that he could do big things in Des Moines.”
Graber went 2-1 at 182 to earn his spot at state. He pinned Carter Kruse of Maquoketa Valley in 2:58 in the semifinals, but lost the championship match to Beckman’s Nick Wulfekuhle, 7-2.
When Starmont’s Skyler Jaster defeated Kruse in the consolation match, that set up a wrestleback – one of six on the afternoon – to determine the second-to-last person to go to Des Moines from the district. Kruse was able to get Jaster to the mat late in the opening period and earned the pin with 1 second on the clock, to which the Cyclone senior let out a primal scream to celebrate his first trip to state.
Skaar said Graber was able to do good things in his second-place bout to earn the berth.
“He did what it took, and finally punched his ticket as a senior,” Skaar said. “It’s also Foelske’s first time through.
“Their hard work behind the scenes is definitely something we all watch and witness. They’re the last guys out of the room every day, and this meant a lot to them. They didn’t waltz into this. They worked hard to get here. I hope they don’t think that this is the ultimate performance that they have to put together, because in Des Moines, we’re going to do some things down there as well.”
The other three Cyclones fell short of making it to state. Joe Ebaugh, who qualified last year, finished third at 120 after dropping a 7-4 decision to Cascade’s Trever Freiburger and then getting a tech fall over Holden Mathis of MFL. However, North Linn’s Cade Cook took the first-place match over Freiburger, preventing the wrestleback.
Brody Shover (145) and Cole Miller (160) both went 0-2 and finished fourth Saturday.
Krall and Trace Meyer were on a collision course at 106. Krall made quick work East Buc’s Jayden Peyton in the semifinals, while Trace Meyer took a 7-4 decision over Clayton Ridge’s Eric Flores.
In the championship bout, Krall took the title with a pin in 3:31 over Trace Meyer. When Flores defeated Peyton for third place, Trace Meyer was on to state.
Schmit had a light day in Denver at 113. He received a first-round bye, as there was only one wrestler in the opposite sectional. Jesup’s Kile Bucknell lost in the other semifinal in the district to Edgewood-Colesburg’s Dawson Bergan.
In the final, Schmit earned a 12-4 major decision to advance to state. As Bergan already defeated Bucknell, the Ed-Co grappler also heads to Des Moines.
Meanwhile, the match of the day was a 195-pound semifinal between Kuhlmann and North Linn’s Nathan Rechkemmer. The Lynx luchador held a 16-5 lead with just 30 seconds to go in the match, but Kuhlmann threw his patented “chicken-wing roll” to score a reversal and got the fall with 10 seconds left to advance to the final.
“I had a little trouble getting (Rechkemmer) around,” Kuhlmann said. “I pulled through pretty good. I moved him around and I got him into position. I think I did pretty good at it.
“I was pretty surprised (it worked).”
Jeff Meyer said the credo in wrestling is no one is completely out of a match until 6 minutes have elapsed.
“That’s proof right there, when you’re down by 11 with 30 (seconds) and you find a way to win,” he said. “Kyle has a niche move for himself, and people know it’s coming. It’s whether you stop it, and it turns out most people can’t.”
In the 195 final, Beckman’s Owen Huehnergarth dominated from start to finish, taking a 13-1 major decision. Kuhlmann, though, earned a state berth, as Rechkemmer downed MFL-MarMac’s Austin Nickolai.
Kuhlmann said he may have become stuck when Heuhnergarth countered just about everything he tried to do to score.
“The guy was probably a lot stronger than me,” Kuhlmann said. “He was pretty good at what he did.”
Kuhlmann said the feeling of being a state qualifier as a freshman is a good one.
“I’m starting pretty good,” he said.
However, a good start for Treyce Ensign did not yield a trip to state at 170. He pinned Beckman’s Ryan Funke in 1:54, but fell to Starmont’s Bowen Munger in 1:48. Tate Fults, of East Buck, then stuck Ensign in 3:56.
Jeff Meyer said emotional roller coasters like Ensign’s day are tough to take.
“You want to be able to manage your emotions up and down and stay even-keel and be able to raise your level,” Jeff Meyer said. “We were close, but unfortunately not three for three.
“We’ll take two. We’re excited, and we’ll see what we can do down in Des Moines and get ourselves a medal.”
The Class 1A tournament begins at 9 a.m. Thursday. Krall and Trace Meyer are in the same semifinal bracket at 106, as Trace Meyer (26-6) opens against Mount Ayr’s Drew Ehlen (34-5), and Krall (28-3) begins with Ogden’s Kolton Munson (33-5).
At 113, Schmit (28-3) squares off with South Hamilton’s Keyton Remsburg (23-13). At 126, Brooks Meyer (33-4) opens with West Sioux’s Cameron Clark (38-5).
Schimmels (40-1) starts against Waterloo Columbus’ Sam Hackett (23-9), while Foelske (33-9) opens up with Hull Western Christian’s Jace Mulder (38-0) at 152. Graber (35-11) drew Don Bosco’s Carson Tenold (34-1), and Kuhlmann (21-7) will face Don Bosco’s Cedric Yoder.
Kuhlmann said going to state is going to be “a fun time.”
“It’s going to be a long road ahead of me,” he said. “I just gotta keep my head up.”
Denver’s Skaar tells his kids they have to expect victory, especially at the state tournament.
“Every time they step on the mat, I expect them to win,” he said. “I’m expecting them to wrestle like they think they can win.
“A lot of wrestling is between the ears and your belief in yourself. That’s what we’re going to feed them the next couple of days. We’re going to shake off all of the cobwebs and let them wrestle their ability.”
Jeff Meyer said the Cougars’ expectations are to take the tournament one match at a time.
“You can’t get too far ahead of yourself,” he said. “The expectations are to lay it all on the line in every match with the goal of if you get two wins, you get a medal. That’s what our goal is. It’s a business trip.”
BOYS WRESTLING
CLASS 1A, DISTRICT 3 TOURNAMENT
at Denver High School
Team standings
1. Dyersville Beckman 86, 2. Denver 77, 3. East Buchanan 71, 4. MFL-MarMac 62, 5. North Linn 59, 6. Starmont 44, 7. Cascade 42, 8. Sumner-Fredericksburg 37, 9. Wapsie Valley 37, 10. Jesup 22, 11. Postville 14, 12. Edgewood-Colesburg 12, 13. Central Elkader 10, 14. Clayton Ridge 10, 15. Maquoketa Valley 0
Denver results: 120: Ebaugh, third, 1-1; 126: Meyer, first, 2-0; 138: Schimmels, first, 2-0; 145: Shover, fourth, 0-2; 152: Foelske, second, 1-1; 160: Miller, fourth, 0-2; 182: Graber, second, 2-1.
Sumner-Fredericksburg results: 106: Meyer, second, 1-1; 170: Ensign, third, 1-2; 195: Kuhlmann, second, 1-1.
Wapsie Valley results: 106: Krall, first, 2-0; 113: Schmit, first, 2-0.