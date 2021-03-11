WAVERLY – Reagan and Ramey Dahlquist didn’t waste any time getting their track and field seasons off on the right foot.
Both Waverly-Shell Rock standouts placed in the top 10 in high jump at the Dickinson Relays on Monday at the UNI-Dome on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
Reagan, a senior, placed second after clearing 5 feet, 4 inches. Ramey, a freshman, placed ninth after clearing 4-10.
“It was great to be back on the track after losing an entire season,” Go-Hawks coach Wende Dawson said. “(It was) our first meet since state 2019. After just a week of practice, we have a solid starting point.”
W-SR senior Emma Hoins placed 10th in the 1,500-meter run in 5 minutes, 5.17 seconds. W-SR’s 4x400 (4:50.72) and 4x800 (11:31.47) relay squads finished 27th, respectively. Freshman Sydney Bochman took 33rd in the 800 (2:45.86).
Nashua-Plainfield junior Breanna Hackman placed second in shot put with a heave of 38-9. Senior Chloe Matthews finished 22nd in the 3,000 (12:05.86) and 30th in the 1,500 (5:36.37). Junior Rylee Weiss finished 27th in long jump with a leap of 11-11.
Tripoli senior Hannah Bernard placed 23rd in long jump after recording a leap of 12-10. Senior Dori Waschkat placed 25th in shot put with a throw of 30-11.25.
Denver’s Scholville 2nd in 400
Denver sophomore Ethan Scholville placed in the 400-meter dash at the Dickinson Relays on Tuesday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Scholville crossed the finish line in 52.43 seconds.
Denver senior Andrew Krause finished 11th in the 60 hurdles (9.10 seconds), while Denver’s 4x400 relay squad placed 12th (3:44.73).
Tripoli senior Conner Piehl placed 12th in the 400 (55.77 seconds), while junior Austin Bremner finished 13th in the 60 (7.31 seconds). Piehl also took 19th in the 800 (2:13.72).
Nashua-Plainfield’s 4x800 relay quartet placed 30th (9:51.18), while its 4x400 relay squad finished 35th (4:24.16).
GIRLS RESULTS
W-SR: 200: Sprole 76th (33.98 seconds); 400: Thier 55th (1:13.60), Heying 73rd (1:22.38); 800: Bochman 33rd (2:45.86), Jerome 56th (3:09.47); 1,500: Hoins 10th (5:05.17); 4x200 relay: 29th (2:01.38); 4x400 relay: 27th (4:50.72); 4x800 relay: 27th (11:31.47); High jump: Re. Dahlquist second (5-4), Ra. Dahlquist ninth (4-10).
Nashua-Plainfield: 200: Richards 51st (30.69 seconds), Frost 74th (33.53 seconds); 400: Malven 71st (1:21.41), Gerholdt 77th (1:26.57); 800: Weiss 64th (3:26.69), Matthews 65th (3:27.31); 1,500: Matthews 30th (5:36.37); 3,000: Matthews 22nd (12:05.86); 4x200 relay: 30th (2:04.51); 4x400 relay: 28th (5:04.46); 4x800 relay: 32nd (12:10.73); Long jump: Weiss 27th (11-11), Carpenter 31st (10-3); Shot put: Hackman second (38-9), Webster 54th (22-1.25).
Tripoli: 200: Bernard 73rd (33.10 seconds), Uribe 75th (33.97 seconds), 400: Parameter 61st (1:16.51), Kingsbury 70th (1:20.47); 800: Blasberg 55th (3:07.75), Boldt 60th (3:12.88); 4x200 relay: 36th (2:14.44); 4x400 relay: 32nd (5:16.22); 4x800 relay: 33rd (12:15.08); Long jump: Bernard 23rd (12-10); Shot put: Waschkat 25th (30-11.25), Schwarze 45th (24-8.5).
BOYS RESULTS
Denver: 200: Kroeze 79th (27.01); 400: Scholville second (52.43 seconds), Ricketts 50th (58.74 seconds); 800: Dolan 22nd (2:15.07), Larson 40th (2:20.48); 1,600: Reiter 46th (5:32.60); 60 hurdles: Krause 11th (9.10 seconds); 4x200 relay: 41st (1:43.68); 4x400 relay: 12th (3:44.73); 4x800 relay: 24th (9:29.24); High jump: Adams 23rd (5-6); Long jump: Scholville 39th (18-2.5), Kroeze 63rd (14-9); Shot put: Moran 73rd (29-10), Bonnette 74th (29-1).
Nashua-Plainfield: 200: Winters 70th (26.64 seconds), Devries 84th (28.35 seconds); 400: Wood 73rd (1:03.70); 800: Lentz 71st (2:41.96), O’Neil 74th (2:53.48); 4x200 relay: 37th (1:42.97); 4x400 relay: 31st (4:04.62); 4x800 relay: 32nd (9:53.52); Long jump: Hillegas 66th (11-5); Shot put: Hackman 75th (27-10.5).
Tripoli: 60: Bremner 13th (7.31 seconds); 200: Bremner 46th (25.37 seconds); 400: Piehl 12th (54.77 seconds), Bruns 77th (1:06.29); 800: Piehl 19th (2:13.72), Cowell 32nd (2:18.82); 4x200 relay: 21st (1:38.89); 4x400 relay: 31st (4:04.62); 4x800 relay: 32nd (9:53.52); Long jump: Piehl 27th (18-10), Comer 53rd (17-2); Shot put: Schellhorn 30th (40-7), Schiel 76th (27-9).