The Bremer County Dairy Promoters had cancelled its 51st annual banquet scheduled for March 21 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to not have large-group functions.
We like to introduce the young ladies that are running for the Dairy Princess and Jr Dairy Miss.
Anna Richards, 17, is the daughter of Mike and Cassie Richards. Anna lives on a dairy farm outside of Oran. She lives with brother Noah and her parents where they milk around 110 registered Holstein cows. Anna enjoys helping on the farm especially taking care of her calves. When she is not on the farm, she is a Senior at Wapsie Valley High School. While in school she is involved with FFA, basketball and National Honor Society. She is involved with 4-H member of Rainbow Clovers. Anna is sponsored by Josh Corcoran and plans in going to DMACC for Ag business then transferring to ISU for aspirations of becoming a loan officer.
Jadyn Wagner, 16, is the daughter of Justin Wagner and Sarah Olmstead. She is a sophomore at Denver high school. Jadyn like to hang out with her family and friend her favorite is going to the lake. Jadyn like to sing in the choir at school where she is also involved in band and cheerleading. Jadyn is involved with 4-H group Janesville Superstars where she shows cows and rabbits. Jadyn is being sponsored by Dunkerton Coop.
Ava Leibold, 10, is the daughter of Brittney Leibold of Janesville. Ava has 2 brother and 1 sister. She is a 4th grade at Janesville where she enjoys art. Ava likes to listen to hip hop, enjoys dance and baking. Ave belong to a 4-H group Janesville Superstars where she will be showing at fair. Ava is being sponsored by P & B Eye care in Waverly and Sumner.
Saphira Hildebrandt, 9 is the daughter of Michelle Hildebrandt of Sumner. Saphira likes to help feed the calves and put the milker on her favorite cow. She enjoys reading and writing and learning how to play the piano. I feed my favorite cow soybeans, chocolate chips, cone and chips. Her favorite pets are kittens, cows and the horse but kittens win out because they have colorful fur. She loves her horse also, but grandpa fees hay everyday and night. Since she was 3 her and her mom rode grandpa’s horse around the farm. Her favorite activity is feeding the cows. Saphira is being sponsored by Sebetka Bros. Trucking.