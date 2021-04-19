Dale Eugene Clewell, 63, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, following a farm accident on his farm.
Dale was born Jan. 10, 1958, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Geraldine Jane (Liddle) and Floyd Harold Clewell. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly and graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1976. He was a lifetime farmer and farmed part-time beside his dad while working for Farmers Coop in Waverly and Schield Bantam/Terex. On July 14, 1979, Dale was united in marriage to Sandra Reuscher at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. In 1980, the couple began farming full-time and over the years were livestock and crop farmers. Dale also hauled grain for neighboring farmers.
Dale was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church, East Central Iowa Pullers Association and Fantasy Truck Pullers. He enjoyed truck pulling, riding motorcycles and snowmobiles. He really loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Dale is survived by his wife, Sandy; three children, Monica (Brad) Tellinghuisen, of Waverly, Shawn (Gretchen) Clewell, of Shell Rock, and Stacy (Matthew) Franzen, of Manly; seven grandchildren, Kaelei, Cassidy, Madison, Jasmine, Coye, Jase and Easton; two sisters, Barbara (Kenneth) Hoins, of Waverly, and Mary (Rick) Busching, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; and several nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Trista Ann Hoins; and nephew, David Lee Hoins.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly, with Pastor Ron Bupp officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Cremation will follow the services and inurnment in Harlington Cemetery will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Dale’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.