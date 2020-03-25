Dale Francis DeBower, 86, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Monday morning, March 23, 2020, on his farm south of Waverly.
Dale was born at home on October 21, 1933, in rural Butler County, the son of Ella Catherine (Conradi) and Frank H. DeBower. He was baptized on June 11, 1936, in Wellsburg, Iowa. In 1951, he graduated from Allison High School and then attended the University of Dubuque. On July 2, 1966, Dale was united in marriage to Judith Mohni at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Dale was a lifelong farmer in Bremer County, south of Waverly. Farming was not only his profession, but also his passion and hobby. However, family was most important to Dale. He especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren.
Dale is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judith; two sons, Dane (Daeneen) of Waverly and Marc (Cathy) of Amelia, Ohio; five grandchildren, David, Daniel, Delaney, Jon, and Kathryn; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne DeBower; and sister, Shirley Schaefer.
On Thursday, March 26, 2020, private services including a family viewing and a graveside service will be held in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly, with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. Because of restrictions forbidding greater than 10 attendees, the Graveside service will be live-streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187