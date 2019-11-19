Dale Nicholas Colsch, age 81, of Plainfield passed away peacefully on November 12, following a courageous, private, and prolonged battle with cancer at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.
Dale was born on December 20, 1937 to Nicholas and Charlotte Ann (Theobald) Colsch. He grew up on a farm southwest of New Albin along with 7 brothers and a sister. He attended Iowa Township #3, otherwise known as the Sand Cove School, until it closed.
Dale attended New Albin Elementary until 8th grade when he chose to quit school in order to farm with his older brothers, Robert and Harold. When Harold was drafted in January 1952, it became Dale’s responsibility to help manage the farm along with his brother, Robert.
In 1955, Dale moved to Dyersville where he worked as a farmhand. He spent a brief amount of time in the US Army before returning to Iowa. In 1959, he accepted employment at John Deere Tractor Works in Waterloo where he eventually retired 30 years later.
In the early 1960s, Dale married Joan Kenna of Manchester. They later divorced. Joan died on September 1, 2005. On October 27, 1977, Dale married Wanda Nolte of Waverly at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa. Together, they raised a son and two daughters. Together they built a house on the farm and have lived there for 42 years.
During his early retirement years, Dale enjoyed hobby farming, attending farm auctions where he often purchased old equipment for salvage, and tinkering with all things mechanical. Dale possessed the uncanny ability to build “custom” vehicles such as riding lawn mowers and pickup trucks from parts that he would salvage from a variety of other assorted vehicles. In addition to these engineering feats, he took pride in his efforts to recycle scrap iron and other metals, doing business as, Colsch Salvage.
Dale was a member of the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Dale is survived by his wife, Wanda; six children: Phyllis Burke of Oelwein, Angie Kenna of Iowa City, Amy (Kevin) Mesch of Manchester, Troy (Kelly) Colsch of Tucson, Arizona, Rachel Colsch of Arizona, Josephine Colsch and her fiancé’ Tony Schmitt of Rockford; 12 grandchildren, Josh Burke of Burr Oak, Sarah Burke of Waterloo, Jesse Burke of Oelwein, Jordan Burke of Ames, Samantha (Kent) Bredlau of Iowa City, Judd Burke of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Taydon Colsch of Arizona, Tavyon Colsch of Arizona, Kathryn Garcia of Montana, Ian Mesch of Manchester, Trent Mesch of Manchester and Leana Mesch of Manchester and 9 great-grandchildren, Slias Garcia, Adam Burke, Alex Burke, Elizabeth Burke, Nela Phillips, Ethan Burke, Landon Burke, Nathan Burke and Bennett Bredlau. He is also survived by three siblings: Arlene (Del) Swatosh of Oak Harbor, Washington, Harold (Shirley) Colsch of Waukon, and Lloyd (Sheila) Colsch of Lansing.
Those preceding him in death include his parents: Nicholas and Charlotte Colsch; 5 brothers: Edward, LeRoy (Jack), Clem, Robert, and Carl Colsch; and three grandchildren: Jackson Burke, Jamison Burke and Joseph Mesch.
There will be no formal services, Dale has been cremated. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society in Dale’s memory. Online condolences for Dale Colsch may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
