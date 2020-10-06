“Rain or shine, warm or cold, Dan Brinkmann is always there to help with a smile on his face,” stated Chelsea Petersen, director of assisted living and Bartels-at-Home Coordinator.
Congratulations Dan Brinkmann, of Waverly, for being the Bartels HEART card drawing winner for a $50 gift card. Dan received five Bartels HEART cards over the past three months from co-workers for displaying Bartels’ new set of HEART values – Honesty, Empathy, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork. Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community co-workers from across a variety of departments made special note of his teamwork and helping out wherever needed.
Dan has worked in the maintenance department for over five years. He is a hard worker, caring and happy to do his part in keeping the campus looking good and running smoothly. “He is the first one there whenever you need help and never, ever complains,” explained central supply coordinator Heather Harrington.
“Dan is always willing to help anyone with anything at any time. He does his job with a smile on his face and Bartels is fortunate to have him as an employee,” commented CFO Cindy Schake.
A Leisure Services team leader added, “He has such a positive attitude and exemplifies the meaning of teamwork.”
CEO Paula Geise stated, “Dan has a great work ethic and he is passionate about what he does and shows compassion when what he does involves others. He is kind, gentle and generous and finds joy in serving others. He is truly deserving of winning this round of the values HEART cards drawing as he demonstrates Bartels values daily.”
The set of values were selected by Bartels staff earlier in the year. Team leaders and staff members are encouraged to recognize co-workers with a Bartels HEART card when they go above and beyond and demonstrate at least one of the Bartels’ HEART values. These HEART cards can then be exchanged for a treat or small gift and then all of the cards go into a drawing for a $50 gift card at the end of each quarter. Dan’s name was drawn out of 114 Bartels HEART cards submitted.
The recognition of staff for showing their Bartels HEART will continue and the next drawing will take place at the end of the year.
“Many of the staff feel so appreciated when receiving a Bartels HEART card and for being recognized for their hard work and dedication,” commented marketing and development coordinator Angie Daniels. “Showing gratitude is important in our lives, and (is) essential in these challenging times. Dan is especially deserving of this recognition, as well as all of the staff members who received a Bartels HEART card. It is great to work with a team who shares these values and strives to carry out Bartels resident-first philosophy and mission, ‘Enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.’”