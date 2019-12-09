The endless hours practicing each eight-count, turn and jump paid off big for the Waverly-Shell Rock dance team last week when they won awards at the state championships in Des Moines.
The Go-Hawk dancers placed first in Class VI Hip-Hop, second in Class XI Pom, and they won awards for Outstanding Community Service and Academic Excellence.
“I think we were all shocked at first,” Jori Wade-Booth, the team’s coach said. “It was the first time they’ve ever won the state championship. We expected to place — we said any trophy would be a win — anytime we place in the top five we’re excited. It was a really tough category with a lot of really talented dance teams in our category.”
Shock quickly turned to thrill and excitement when the win started to sink in.
“I’m proud, because they just worked so hard to prepare,” Wade-Booth said. “There was a holiday in there, too, and most kids would want to go home and just relax — but they kept at it."
With over 230 teams and roughly 5,000 dancers, the Wells Fargo Arena was packed. The pressure was on, but the dancers in black and gold kept their cool.
Wade-Booth, who has been the coach since 2006, said that the team’s history dates back to the early 1990s, though many things have changed since then.
As a varsity team, dancers must audition. Currently, the team’s roster consists of nine girls, eight of whom competed in the state competition.
“I think the biggest change is that when I started coaching, we didn’t have a lot of girls that had extensive experience in dance,” Wade-Booth explained. “They may have taken a couple of classes or danced when they were little, but now we have kids training in dance so they can try out to be on the team.
"It’s really been a journey from the beginning to now. They didn’t place the first two years I coached, and the third year they placed for the first time — they seem to keep improving with every season.”
The improvements haven’t come without hard work and dedication, though. The routine that the team won with has been apart of their practices three to five times a week for the last three months.
“Endless hours,” Wade-Booth joked of the amount of time spent preparing. “For example, the routine we won the state championship with, we learned the weekend before homecoming. We regularly practiced three mornings a week at 6 a.m., and we also had to prepare routines for football games. After football season, we added two more practices a week.”
Following the win, Wade-Booth said celebration ensued. The parents of the team dancers organized an escort on the way back into town, exciting the girls even further.
“The girls were thrilled — they weren’t expecting it,” Wade-Booth said. “We got back and they ran off the bus and rang the victory bell at the high school.”
The team isn’t done yet, though. The season continues as they perform at basketball games and even in a window for Waverly’s Christmas on Main. They’ll wrap up the year with a showcase and kids clinic.
“I think it’s important for them to have a variety of activities to be involved in,” Wade-Booth said of dance as a creative outlet. “I always say these kids have an “and” factor. They don’t just dance — they do dance and track, or dance and cheer, or dance and volleyball. The athletes are more well-rounded. It’s a sport where you’re scored on technique and ability and having a certain set of skills, but it’s also subjective on what the judges like and what’s fun to watch — their creativity.”
Creativity is fueled by the palpable passion for dance that Wade-Booth says each team member has. Their well-rounded character not only adds to the team, it’s what makes the team as successful as it is.
“I just think it’s important to acknowledge how hard they work as student-athletes,” Wade-Booth said. “They’re good students, they’re smart girls, they’re really good people — it’s good to see them rewarded for their hard work.”