Alyssa Olsgaard learned to dance as soon as she could walk, literally.
Her mother, Lynne, wanted her two daughters and three sons to get involved in activities at an early age, so when Alyssa, the baby, turned 2, she enrolled her and her older sister, Liz, into a dance class at Oelwein’s Dance Express.
Something about music and movement and rhythm captivated Alyssa, and stuck with her throughout life.
Fast forward 24 years, and it is clear that Alyssa’s fascination with dance wasn’t just a teenager’s crush but rather, a passion that is now her profession.
Initially, she had hoped to dance competitively as a career, but a car accident at the age of 18 put a dent in her plans.
Instead, she turned to teaching, a career she has come to love. She is a member of the Chicago National Association of Dance Masters, a certification which qualifies her to teach dance.
Today, the Oelwein native is the owner of The Studio by Alyssa, at 93 E. Bremer Ave. in Waverly, formerly Dance Wave, where Alyssa previously worked as a teacher for seven years under then-owner, Tasha Lockard.
During that time, Alyssa honed her techniques and formed relationships with her students and their families.
Now in a new role as The Studio owner, she finds herself facing a different challenge because she had never before dealt with the business aspect of dancing.
Today, she is in charge of everything from schedules to billing to choreography to trip planning.
“I love being able to share my passion with the kids,” she said. “Even though I was doing that before, I do this even more now because they are coming for me.”
In a podcast with On Assignment with Anelia, a program hosted by this writer, on Friday, it was clear that Alyssa’s students, Cameo Burgess, Delilah Krogmann and Sally Gade find her to be an inspiring teacher.
The girls said Alyssa knows how to sense their energy levels as they come in the door, and takes the time to speak with them individually to see how she can uplift them.
In the unrehearsed interview during the podcast, the girls appeared far wiser than their ages, which ranged from 11 to 13.
They praised the teamwork and the trust they had developed over the years. They drew a thoughtful line of distinction between competing and winning, and focused more on the experience of dancing rather than on bringing trophies home.
As far as the girls are concerned, being members of a dance team had reinforced some lifelong coping skills in them.
They explained, for instance, how they were able to handle the nervousness that overcomes them before a competition, and how they manage to get on stage clear minded to have fun.
They said they looked up to their teacher even though they were unsure if dance is in their future as a profession.
The girls said the benefits of dancing extend far beyond health and agility.
Delilah, for one, who plans to become a basketball player, credits dance with her footwork and balance on the court.
For her part, Cameo wanted to be a dance teacher, like Alyssa, but Sally, who is an assistant teacher of the 3-year-olds at The Studio, including Alyssa’s daughter, Blake, said she was not exactly sure how dance would fit in her adulthood, but was fairly certain it would, somehow.
Watching her team members vocalize their love for dance and being able to articulate, with great eloquence, the value of the experience, Alyssa beamed.
After all, the generation of pre-teens who she coaches today are the future of the art of dancing.
“We love being part of the downtown,” Alyssa said. “We love being involved in the downtown events and sharing our love for dance with the community. And as far as the girls are concerned, I couldn’t ask for better students.”