Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer their monthly Speakers Series on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Dr. Colin DeFord, Nashua Clinic, will present “Dangers of the Digital Age: Poor Posture, Pain and Prolonged Pooping.” The presentation will cover the effects of poor posture on our bodies and how to correct these issues.
This event is free and open to all. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.