Daniel Ross Cole, 49, of Waverly, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City following complications from surgery. Dan was an organ and tissue donor through the Iowa Donor Network.
Dan was born February 26, 1971, the son of Marc and Martha (Grismore) Cole in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from Des Moines Hoover High School in 1988 and then entered the United States Marines. He served in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait during Desert Storm. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to Iowa and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Business from Iowa State University. On June 1, 1996, he was united in marriage to Kimberly Cowell in Ankeny, Iowa. To this union two children were born, Emma and Jack. Dan was currently employed with Rotam as a Central Cornbelt Account Manager serving Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Dan was a longtime member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly. He formerly served on the local Crop Advisor Board and was a certified crop advisor. Dan loved the outdoors, especially hunting, trout fishing, and working on his ever-expanding garden. He was a loyal fan of the Iowa State Cyclones, Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Vikings, often traveling to watch them play. He loved to travel and always found a way to make each trip special and unique.
Dan had a magnetic personality. He made friends wherever he went and his ability to connect with people was unmatched. He was absurdly funny, dynamic, and could light up a room without even trying. Above, all, Dan fiercely loved his family. He lived by the motto “I will always be in your corner. I will always have your back” as he ensured his family was very well taken care of.
Dan is survived by his wife, Kimberly of Waverly, two children; Emma Cole, of Sterling, Virginia, and Jack Cole, of Waverly, his mother, Martha (Grismore) Cole, of Des Moines, two brothers; Brian (Stacey) Colebaugh, of Richmond, Virginia, and Mathew Cole, of Des Moines. He is preceded in death by his father, Marc Cole and mother-in-law, Dianne Cowell.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly. For those not able to attend, the service will be live streamed via the church Facebook page. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Masks and social distancing are respectfully requested at both events. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.