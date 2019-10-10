It doesn’t happen that often but every now and then I’ll read a short piece in the paper or watch some movie trailer on the computer only to discover that there really are kind people in this world.
I garnered all the proof I needed after watching a short video about Daniel Hunt. I was particularly interested in Daniel’s story because he was a third-grader and in all honesty, he was a heavy-set student.
Before I hit the “play” button I assumed this could be a “read ‘em and weep” story about a kid who was being bullied for his larger size as compared to his classmates. I wasn’t a minute into the video when I noticed that I couldn’t have been more wrong.
Young Daniel attended Philadelphia Elementary School in Tennessee along with his 25 other classmates. For several days Daniel was unable to attend class. The teacher had informed her class that Daniel’s family had experienced a house fire. She explained that the entire family had escaped uninjured, and unharmed, however, the home was a total loss and that Daniel and his family had lost everything they had.
After the class had learned of the disaster at Daniel’s home, his classmates all banded together to help. Secretly, for the following week, the students all collected new toys to replace all that Daniel had lost in the fire.
One morning the teacher sent Daniel on a lengthy errand, giving all the students time to set up his gifts on tables. When he returned to the class he walked in to an entire class yelling, “Surprise, this is all for you.”
The first thing Daniel did before even going to his toys was hold out his arms as wide as he possibly could and the whole class smothered him with hugs. I’m not even sure if students are allowed to hug each other in school these days but I do know rules were made to be broken that day.
I slid my mouse over to the next “trailer” on my computer. It was a video about how Hillary had done this, Biden had done that, and Trump is doing the other thing. I immediately shut that video off and watched Daniel’s video many times over. Children too young to hate, that’s a story I have time for any day.