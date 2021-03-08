Danny L. Steiber, of Waverly, died of cancer March 2, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
Born March 17, 1932, Dan was a storyteller and an artist and gifted in making new friends (if not finding stray relatives) anywhere he went. He had an incredible memory, and if you were part of his life, you’re probably documented in the book of nearly 300 stories he left behind for his family. Known to many as “The Barn Quilt Guy,” Dan traveled thousands of miles in recent years educating others on Iowa history.
A graduate of Waterloo West, Dan served on active duty 1952-55 in the U.S. Navy on a submarine squadron. He worked in insurance much of his life, closing his office in 2006 to care for his wife, Betsy. He loved sports, from his own years of baseball, basketball, paddleball, and even clogging, to anything involving his relatives plus all Waverly High School and Wartburg College teams events. He also valued his years of involvement with the Waverly VFW Post No. 2208 and appreciated the work they do for veterans and the community.
Dan was married to Janet L. Pratt Steiber 1957-78, and married Betsy Ann Schweer Steiber in 1989. He was preceded in death by parents, Ruth Cole and Nelvin Steiber; wife Betsy; and stepson Kevin Schweer. He is survived by his beloved children Ross Steiber, Richard L. Steiber and Jackie Steiber (Oscar) Cordon; stepchildren Gerald (Sandy) Schweer and Sally S. Engelhardt; sister Toni Olmstead; stepbrother Dick Cole; and special friend Anna Kendall. He loved his 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and his many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be set for fall. Memorials may be sent to the Waverly Public Library, a place he cherished with staff who helped him share Iowa history with so many.