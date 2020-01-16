Revolutionary Dames chapter of DAR met Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at the Waverly Library.
The program, presented by Mary Kern, was about the passing of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. The process took many years with the effort of many women and even some men.
The last state to ratify this amendment was Georgia in 1984. The Wyoming territory allowed women to vote even before they became a state. Charles City’s own Carrie Chapman Catt was among the women who worked so tirelessly to pass the amendment which was adopted August 26, 1919.
It was announced that the Spring Conference has been moved to West Des Moines from Ames and registration materials will be mailed soon to members. Several reports were presented by members, one of which was a report about the Iowa Room at the DAR museum. Pictures were shared so members could see the lovely arrangement.
An informal quiz was given about the naturalization test given to those hopeful of becoming U.S. citizens. It is harder than one might think to become a citizen.
The Feb. 10 meeting will welcome a Vietnam veteran, Jim Hamlin, who will share his pictures and experiences during that war.