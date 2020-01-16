Weather Alert

...SNOW, FREEZING RAIN, AND WIND FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY... .SNOWFALL RETURNS FRIDAY MORNING AS A STRONG LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM TAKES AIM ON THE REGION. THE SNOW MAY BE HEAVY AT TIMES DURING THE MORNING AND AFTERNOON HOURS BEFORE TRANSITIONING TO FREEZING RAIN OR DRIZZLE BY LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. HIGHEST SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS NEARING 6 INCHES WILL RESIDE IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA WITH LESSER AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 4 INCHES FURTHER SOUTH, FOLLOWED BY ICING AMOUNTS OF AROUND A TENTH OF AN INCH THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT. A STRONG COLD FRONT SWEEPS THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING, BRINGING WITH IT VERY STRONG WINDS, FALLING TEMPERATURES, AND POSSIBLY SOME ADDITIONAL LIGHT SNOWFALL. WINDS SWITCH TO OUT OF THE NORTHWEST AND GUST UP TO 40 TO 50 MPH DURING THE MORNING HOURS SATURDAY, THEN REMAIN WINDY THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE DAY. THIS COULD LEAD TO PERIODS OF NEAR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS IN PARTS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL IOWA. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. HIGHEST SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA. SOUTH WINDS GUSTING GUSTING UP TO 25 TO 25 MPH FRIDAY. STRONGER NORTHWEST WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 TO 50 MPH ON SATURDAY. * WHERE...PARTS OF CENTRAL INTO NORTH CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&