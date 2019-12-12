On Tuesday two members of Revolutionary Dames Chapter of DAR attended the morning flag ceremony of St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
Sara Spurbeck and Eleanor Hilbert observed the students and staff gather around the flagpole where the flag was raised, they recited the Pledge of Allegiance, said a prayer and sang a song.
The ceremony was a patriotic activity which is the reason for the presentation of the DAR Flag Certificate presentation. This certificate is presented to deserving people and places who honor the flag as this school does. The certificate is now on display at the school. Congratulations to St. Paul’s School.
On Monday, Dec. 16 the Revolutionary Dames Chapter will hold their meeting at 1:30 p.m. at the Waverly Library. The meeting will discuss Christmas traditions during Revolutionary War times and celebrate present day traditions.