Darlene M. Benning, 89, of Waverly, formerly of Plainfield, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Darlene was born on February 14, 1931, in Grundy County, near Parkersburg, Iowa, the daughter of Ehme and Jennie (Eckhoff) Rinnels. She was baptized in the Methodist Church in Rockwell, Iowa. She attended country school near Parkersburg and then attended Chapin High School in Chapin. She was united in marriage to Clarence T. Benning on December 31, 1953 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple farmed near Clarksville and in 1972, the couple moved to Plainfield. Darlene worked at Fred’s Super Value in Waverly for 10 years and retired from Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly after 50 years.
She is survived by her children, daughter, Dianne (Mike) Barnett, of Clarksville, Iowa; daughter, Mary (Dale) Wedeking, of Plainfield, Iowa, and a son, Michael (Mary Sue) Benning, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 16 grandchildren, and 31 great grandchildren; two sisters, Alice and Jane; one brother, Donald and a son-in-law, Dan Myers, of Sioux City. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Carla Myers, daughter-in-law, Jane Benning and her eight brothers, Harley, Marvin, John, Simon, Bob, Jerry, Larry and Gary; and three sisters, Heneritta, June and Judy.
Private Family Celebration of Life Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, Iowa at a later date. Burial will be held in Willow Lawn Cemetery, Plainfield, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.