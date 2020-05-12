Darlene Rose Knief, 84, of Waverly, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, of natural causes.
Darlene was born in Waverly in 1936, the daughter of Herman and Minnie (Steinberg) Foelske of Janesville. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Denver. Darlene graduated from Janesville High School and attended Wartburg College, where she obtained her teaching certificate. Darlene taught in Sheffield, Iowa, and in Waverly. On June 15, 1958, Darlene was united in marriage to Lawrence Knief at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Denver. Prior to the birth of their son, Darlene quit teaching and engaged in dairy, crop, and beef farming with her husband.
Darlene’s is survived by her husband, Lawrence; son, Robert (Diane) Knief of Des Moines; two daughters, Debra (Jeff) Mack of Elgin, Illinois; and Kathy (Ken) Thomas of Fairbanks, Alaska; five grandchildren; brother, Duane (Sandy) Foelske of Waverly; sister, Andrea (Robert) Musselman of Fort Collins, Colorado; and two sisters-in-law, Melodie Foelske of Janesville and Velma Huebner of Clarence, Iowa. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, LuAnn Leisinger; a brother, Ronald Foelske; and two brothers-in-law, Marvin Leisinger and Orvel Huebner.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service. Private visitation and funeral will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church Artesian. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church Artesian or to the Denver Ambulance Service, in c/o Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, 110 South State Street, Denver, Iowa 50622.