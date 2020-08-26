Darles Busching, 86, of Shell Rock, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Waverly Health Care Center in Waverly.
Darles was born on February 23, 1934, in rural Clarksville, the daughter of Edwin and Helen (Nordman) Wedeking. Darles was baptized in 1934, at St. John’s Lutheran Church – Pleasant Valley and confirmed in 1948, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville. She attended country school in rural Clarksville and graduated in 1951, from Clarksville High School. Following her schooling, Darles helped her parents on the farm. On April 17, 1952, Darles was united in marriage to Merlyn E. “Jack” Busching at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville. The couple made their home in Arkansas when Jack entered the service. Following Jack’s service, the couple moved back to Clarksville, moving to Waverly in 1962, where Darles worked at Waverly Health Care Center as the head cook. In 1969, the family moved to Shell Rock, where Darles worked as the Dietary Supervisor for the Shell Rock Health Care Center. In 1982, Darles and Jack took over the operation of Cathi’s Cupboard Restaurant in Shell Rock. They retired from the restaurant in 1986, after Jack suffered a stroke. Darles then did in home day care for several local families, where she would sing them “Bye O, Bye O, Bye O” as she rocked them to sleep. Jack died on February 14, 1992, and Darles continued to live in Shell Rock and worked as a cook for Di’s Restaurant. In 2001, Darles became employed at Kwik Star in Shell Rock as a Hostess.
Darles was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock and a former member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarksville where she was active in the women’s circle and taught Sunday School. Darles was also a member of Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary. Her greatest enjoyment was family gatherings and visiting with her friends. She always looked forward to Lulu (Bull Dog) visiting. Darles also liked trips to Branson with her daughter Robin, teaching ceramic classes in her basement, trips to Meskwaki Bingo Casino, playing the lottery, and sending cards to people for any reason she could find. Darles was well known for her cooking and baking, especially her potato salad. She enjoyed sharing her cooking creations with residents of the community and always sent her grandchildren off with a bag of cookies after they visited.
Darles’s memory is honored by: a son, Rick (Mary) Busching, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin; three daughters, Robin Busching, of Shell Rock, Roxanne (Michael) Clausing, of Maquoketa, and Rondalyn Brase, of Shell Rock; eight grandchildren, Rod (Jen), Ryan (Amy), Richelle (Don), Nicole (Greg), Aaron (Shannon), Jared, Jordan (Kara), and Haley (Taylor); 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and one great-great-grandchild. Darles was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son-in-law, Paul Brase and a sister, Ida Mingus.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, from 4-7 p.m., at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Kim Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville. Due to COVID-19 there will be no luncheon and wearing a mask and socially distancing in suggested. Memorials may be directed to her family or Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.