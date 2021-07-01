Darlys Annette (Gentz) Smith Kluiter, 61, of Waverly, Iowa, passed into the presence of her Savior and Lord on June 29, 2021, at her home after a short illness. Visitation was held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at The Gathering Place in Manchester, where funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021. The speakers for the funeral service includes Russell Nesbit, Dennis Gentz and Tim Draves. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Manchester. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family.
She was born May 13, 1960, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Harlan and Arlene (Kampman) Gentz. The most important day in her life was Aug. 17, 1987, when she trusted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior through the truth of Romans 5:6 “For when we were yet without strength, Christ died for the ungodly (me).”
On July 12, 1980, Darlys was united in marriage to Dennis Smith, who passed away Jan. 23, 2001. On Aug. 5, 2014, she was united in marriage to Allan Kluiter. Prior to her first marriage, she worked at Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Manchester as a kitchen aide. After marrying Dennis, they farmed together for about 20 years near Manchester. Later, she worked at Walmart in Manchester and then in Waverly for a total of 23 years of accident-free service.
Darlys enjoyed Christian music, listening to her favorite gospel songs every day. She also enjoyed challenging color books and puzzles and baking. Darlys was a warm and caring person who had many friends.
Darlys leaves behind her husband of almost seven years, Allan Kluiter, of Waverly, Iowa; Stepchildren, Alex and Amanda (Christian Burt) Kluiter; a brother, Dennis (Gayle) Gentz, of Waterloo, Iowa; a sister Marsha (Tim) Draves, of Highland, Wisconsin; along with sister-in-law Patricia (Roger) Holeman, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Don Swieter and Steve Recker, both of Iowa Falls; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harlan and Arlene Gentz; her first husband, Dennis Smith; a brother, Merlin Gentz; and two sisters, Colette Swieter and Christine Recker.
