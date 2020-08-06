Darlys E. Picht, age 93, of Waverly, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Darlys has been cremated and visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Memorial services will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial of her cremains will be in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Please wear a mask and remember to social distance. Memorials may be directed to Darlys’ family and will be donated to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.