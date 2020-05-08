Darrel D. Hoppenworth, 87, of Waverly, passed away early Friday morning, May 8, 2020, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
Darrel was born on September 30, 1932, in Bremer County, the son of Lillian (Rover) and Herold Hoppenworth. He was baptized on October 23, 1932 and confirmed on March 31, 1946 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. Following graduation from Waverly High School in 1951, Darrel worked as a mechanic for Bruns Garage. On July 5, 1953, Darrel was united in marriage to Marlene Nolte at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. In 1957 Darrel began his career with Carnation. He started in Fleet Maintenance, worked up to Plant Engineer and retired in 1991.
Darrel and Marlene were charter members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. Marlene and Darrel traveled and camped throughout the United States, most notably to Alaska, Colorado, and 12 years wintering in Apache Junction, Arizona. They also had a permanent camping spot in Elkader for several years. Darrel's favorite hobbies included wood carving and stained-glass projects. After sixty-six years of marriage, Marlene passed away in December of 2019.
Darrel is survived by one son, Scott (Cindy) Hoppenworth of Waverly, four grandchildren, Andrew (Erin Mulcahy) Hoppenworth of Palm Beach Garden, Florida, Jordan (Mara) Hoppenworth of Davenport, Nicole (Wendy Keely) Miller of Davenport and Ashley Miller of Waverly; two great grandchildren, Leia Hoppenworth and Caroline Christian; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Nolte of Waverly and special nieces Christie and Linda. He is preceded in death by Marlene, his parents, and a grandson, Dustin Hoppenworth.
According to his wishes, Darrel's body has been cremated. A private family remembrance will be held later with inurnment of both Darrel and Marlene's cremains in Harlington Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 550 Chicago, IL, 60631 or Darrel's family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.