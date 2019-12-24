Darryl E. Kasemeier, 80, of Sumner, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Unity Point/Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, due to complications of esophageal cancer.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. George Volkert officiating. Burial will follow at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm. on Monday, December 23rd at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the church on Tuesday. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Darryl’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Darryl Edwin, son of Edwin and Ella (Rahlf) Kasemeier, was born February 16, 1939, in rural Sumner. He was baptized March 12, 1939, at St. John (Missouri) Lutheran Church, Spring Fountain. He was confirmed March 29, 1953, at St. John (Missouri) Lutheran Church, Spring Fountain. Darryl attended country school in Dayton Township, Sumner, Iowa, and graduated in 1957, from Sumner Community High School. On June 1, 1958, he married Connie Mueller at Faith Evangelical and Reform Church in Fredericksburg, Iowa. Darryl started farming and feeding cattle in 1961, and farmed for 29 years. He also farrowed and finished hogs. In 1990 he started the Kasemeier Grain & Trucking business with his son, Todd and daughter-in-law, Melissa. A few other jobs were; hay broker, grain dealer, and staining and varnishing in new homes.
He served 3 years in the National Guard, was a volunteer fireman, held offices in NFO and church, as well as doing some volunteer work, and over the years fostering children. Hobbies Darryl enjoyed were; gardening, canning, woodworking for family members, reading, playing with our kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids, and bird watching. He enjoyed being with his family very much.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; four children, Kim (Mike) Benson, Waterloo, IA, Kandy (Robert) Volker, Oak Grove, MN, Jason (Misoo) Kasemeier, Hebron, KY, daughter-in-law Melissa Kasemeier, Sumner, IA; 13 grandchildren, Dustin Kasemeier, Austin Thorpe, Taylor Thorpe, Zach Benson, Chad Volker, Tonia (Jesse) Stiller, Amber (Jesse) Mistelske, Keri (Coy) Adriaens, Nichole (Jason) Wagner, Caleb Kasemeier, Miranda Kasemeier, Sanghoon Kim Jaehoon Kim; 13 great-grandchildren, Autumn and Addison Volker, Cadence, Cashton, and Camden Stiller, Carson and Kyla Adriaens, Tailyn, Traestin, and Teagyn Wagner, Quincy, Shay, and Grady Kasemeier; his beloved dogs, Pillar and Millie; siblings, Merlyn Kasemeier, Larry (Marsha) Kasemeier, Judy Weiford, and Donna Mirs; mother-in-law, Margaret Mueller; four sister-in-laws, Debbie Schmitz, Vickie Bissell, Wendy Mueller, and Rose Hanson; three brother-in-laws, Ron Schmitz, Jerry Bissell, and Randie Mueller; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Rollis Mueller; three brother-in-laws Donald (Jake) Mirs, Ron Weiford, and Vince Boehmer; son Todd Kasemeier; and half-brother Robert Hanson.