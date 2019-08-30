It’s been nearly three years since Dave Finke passed away from unexpected heart failure on Oct. 30, 2016.
But his legacy is alive and thriving in three areas he was most passionate about — Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Go-Hawk football and senior scholarships.
This football season, the Dave Finke Foundation and the Gridiron Club, which Dave was a founding member of, are coming together to make the game a bit safer for Go-Hawk football players. Each football player, from YSF (Youth Sports Foundation) to high school, is getting a Guardian cap to wear during practices.
The Guardian cap is a one-size-fits-all foam pad that sits on the outside of the helmet and snaps onto the helmet in different areas. According to Guardian Sports’ website, “The purpose of the cap is to reduce the force of impact upon collision experienced by football and lacrosse players and to prove that soft-shell helmet technology is superior to that of a hard shell. This project stems from our passion for player safety…”
Originally, the Gridiron Club, which was created in 2014 as a support group for all levels of Waverly-Shell Rock football, purchased enough Guardian caps for 95 high school players, freshmen through seniors.
Gridiron Club president Chuck McNally said the purchase of Guardian caps at the high school level was studied for quite some time, but was an easy decision to approve.
“They [W-SR coaching staff] decided to dig a little closer into it [Guardian caps],” McNally said. “After talking with some of the coaches, the amount of positives outweigh not actually having them. So, even though it was a huge funding issue, you don’t put a cost on safety. That was a big thing about it.”
In addition to the Guardian caps for high school players, the Gridiron Club has done a number of other initiatives to support Go-Hawk football. A few of those include donating toward the high school’s Central College team camp fees, purchasing helmet repair sideline kits and sponsoring end-of-season tournaments for the YSF program, among many others.
The support the Gridiron Club provides Waverly-Shell Rock football players of all ages simply carries out the group’s mission.
“The Gridiron Club was created for the specific reason of everybody in our area having the opportunity to participate in football in a safe and fun environment,” McNally said. “We decided that getting a group together specifically for the support of football was really necessary. We really wanted to be able to make sure that everybody had the chance to participate and be safe with it.”
While the option of purchasing Guardian caps for middle school and YSF players wasn’t feasible for the Gridiron Club at the time, Waverly-Shell Rock head football coach Mark Hubbard presented the idea to Tiffany Finke, who oversees the Dave Finke Foundation.
For Tiffany, whose two sons, Carter and Reece, play youth football for Waverly-Shell Rock, giving youth football players a Guardian cap was also an easy decision.
“The high school football team has the Guardian caps, but I had not seen them until I went to the scrimmage against Denver last week,” Tiffany said. “Mark [Hubbard] had reached out and asked if this was something I would consider for the youth players. I didn’t see any reason to say no. We had the funds available, and it benefits all of the kids in football. It’s a win-win.”
Between the Gridiron Club and the Dave Finke Foundation taking a monumental step toward player safety for Go-Hawk football players, McNally knows it goes back to Dave’s approach with youth sports.
“He was one of the bigger supporters right away for trying to do everything right for the youth,” McNally said.
Chuck Buseman, one of Dave’s best friends, was surprised to know about the Dave Finke Foundation’s donation of Guardian caps to the youth football players.
But, in reality, it was a sign that Dave’s legacy keeps giving back to Go-Hawk football players at all levels.
“With the latest donation to the football program, it’s trickled down into the youth and junior high,” Buseman said. “I hadn’t heard too much about that recently, until I saw Coach Hubbard’s email. Man, that made me smile. I know Dave was a huge proponent of youth sports, but also taking care of our kids and making sure they had what they needed to be safe. When I saw that, I thought it was a perfect marriage.”
Buseman plays a distinct role with the Dave Finke Foundation, as he helps organize the annual golf tournament, the prime fundraiser for the foundation.
In its third year, the four-person best shot golf outing is set for Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Waverly Golf Course. The cost of the golf outing is $60 per person, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart and a meal. Meal-only tickets are also available for $10 per person.
Spots are still open for foursomes and individuals in the Dave Finke Memorial Golf Outing, which can be claimed by calling Jordan David at the Waverly Golf Course, (319) 352-1530.
While there are no prizes given out at the golf tournament, the proceeds of the tournament supports Dave Finke memorial scholarships, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Waverly-Shell Rock football.
By being involved with the Dave Finke Memorial Golf Outing, Buseman said it’s all in an effort to keep Dave’s legacy alive.
“Dave was such a great friend to so many,” Buseman said. “Anything that I could do for Tiffany and her family just to keep the memory of Dave alive and all of the things that were important to him. He was such an impactful person on others and that legacy is something we wanted to make sure we continued on.”
Throughout the foundation’s first two golf outings, Buseman was able to realize just how great Dave’s impact was on others.
The golf outing brings people together from all stages of Dave’s life, including high school, Coe College, West Hancock High School and of course, Waverly-Shell Rock.
“Dave had this innate ability to become very well acquainted with just about anybody very quickly,” Buseman said. “He had so many large pockets of friends from every stop along his life that all of these people end up coming to this golf outing. It’s a unique atmosphere where these people that don’t know each other all come together. By the end of the day, they are all sitting around telling stories. The stories all have one centerpiece to them, and it was always Dave. He loved it, and we love doing it at his golf outing.”
Tiffany, who had the original idea of having a golf outing to raise funds for the Dave Finke Foundation, agreed the event also brings people together for two unique causes.
“People just connect with each other,” Tiffany said. “Lives are so busy all of the time anyway, so to be able to come together and tell those stories about Dave, some funny and some sad, is great. It’s a great time to remember him and a great time to just get together and have a really nice day and support a good cause at the same time.”
The golf outing wouldn’t be made possible without community support and its sponsors the Finke Family, Waverly Family Dentistry, Next Level Extreme Fitness, Tatroe Electric, Steege Construction, Bryan Burman Construction and Design, Steve and Micki Denner, W-SR Athletic Booster Club, Jerry Roling Motors, Barb Wagner Family, Phil and Barb Deats, Roling Ford, Taylor Physical Therapy, Waverly Country Club, Homeland Energy Solutions, Hubbard Financial Group, Cedar River Construction and Accel Group.
Tiffany and all of the Dave Finke Foundation supporters hope the golf outing continues for quite some time.
“I wanted to be able to do something to keep his memory alive and keep honoring him,” Tiffany said. “I was trying to come up with a fundraising idea and what we are going to do for as long as we can, as long as there is that community support, is a golf outing every year. Thank you to our family, friends and businesses. Without your support, this event would not be possible.”