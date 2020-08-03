David Allen Schwarze, 70, of Frederika, passed away, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
A Celebration of life Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel Cemetery, rural Waverly, with the Rev. Craig Hancock officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. If you plan to attend the service, the family suggests bringing a lawn chair. Memorials may be given to the family for designation at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
David was born on April 16, 1950, the son of Ray and Bernita (Biermann) Schwarze. He attended Tripoli Community School, graduating in 1968. David served in the United States Army from 1970 until being honorably discharged in 1972. After returning from the service he worked for Terex in Waverly for thirty three years before retiring in 2005. On December 31, 2005, David was united in marriage with Jolyn Mueller. He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ-Siegel, and the Wapsie Sportsmen’s Club in Tripoli. David enjoyed fishing and hunting. Some of his favorite times were fishing in Canada, walking in his woods, and taking care of his flowers. He also enjoyed listening to old classic country music.
David is survived by his wife, Jolyn of Frederika; son, Travis (Michelle) Schwarze of Tripoli; four granddaughters, Raelyn, Reagan, Rylee, and Riann; stepson, Joshua of Charles City; sisters, Tamara Rosol of Frederika and Diane Krumm of Anamosa; sisters-in-law, Sue Schwarze of Tripoi, Marlene Sassman of Tripoli, and Myrna Mueller of Plainfield; brother-in-law, Allen (Rudine) Mueller of Circle Pines, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Whyla; brother, Mark; brothers-in-law, Eldean Mueller and Larry Rosol; and nephews, Kelly Rosol and Michael Mueller.