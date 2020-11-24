Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

David Yeager, 71, of Waverly, passed away at his home on Monday, November 16, 2020.

There will be no public services. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.

