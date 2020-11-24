David Yeager, 71, of Waverly, passed away at his home on Monday, November 16, 2020.
There will be no public services. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: November 24, 2020 @ 1:31 pm
