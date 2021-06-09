Davidene Elaine Litterer, 95, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on June 7, 2021, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Davidene was born on August 31, 1925, in Sumner, Iowa, the daughter of Claude and Mamie (Kratchmer) Wylam. She attended Spring Fountain School from first through fifth grade. Davidene started attending school in Waverly when her family moved to a farm south of Waverly. She was a 1944 graduate of Waverly High School. She was united in marriage to Harold Litterer on April 12, 1953, at the Methodist Church in Waverly. After their marriage, the couple farmed near Greene and in 1961, the couple moved to a farm near Plainfield. They farmed for 21 years and then moved to Waverly. In their retirement, Davidene and Harold volunteered at the Senior Center in Waverly.
Davidene enjoyed playing cards, playing bingo, reading and going for car rides. Tiny her Mexican chihuahua was her longtime companion and her biggest passion was doing crafts. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Davidene is survived by a son, Bruce Litterer, of Shell Rock; a daughter, Becky (Mike) Alberts, of Allison; a son, Randy Litterer, of Waverly; a son, Jim Litterer, of Plainfield; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Jen) Alberts; Eric Alberts; Kevin (Angie) Alberts and Devon (Casey) Moran; six great-grandchildren, Cade, Bailee, Cortnee, Courtney, Caleb and Kaden; along with a great-grandchild on the way and a great-great-grandchild on the way; and a sister-in-law, Rosie Wylam, of Iowa City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold Litterer; one sister, Jean (Bob) Jones; two brothers, Duane (Burneile) Wylam and LaVern Wylam; and a nephew, Steve Wylam.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Scott Summers officiating. Burial will be held in St. John’s U.C.C. Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, rural Nashua. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com and memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.