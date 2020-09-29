WAVERLY – Cade Davis, along with doubles duo Lucas Huffman and Jackson Eells led the Wartburg College men's tennis team competed at the American Rivers Conference individual tournament Saturday in Des Moines.
Davis received a bronze medal in the B Singles competition after defeating Simpson College's Peter Walkwitz, 8-3, and Loras College's Joe Schneider, 8-3, in the first two rounds of the tournament. Davis, a freshman from Ankeny, lost in the semifinals before winning the third-place contest against Loras' Eian Coad, 8-0.
After suffering three consecutive losses in the A Doubles round-robin competition, Huffman and Eells rallied to beat Max Rademacher and Will Olson from Nebraska Wesleyan, 8-5, and Brad DiLeo and William Isiminger from Central, 8-4 to place third.
Wartburg freshman Nile Petersen and sophomore Luke Smith lost in the quarterfinals of the B Singles bracket, while junior Hunter Gerhardt and senior Jared Hefel each suffered first-round defeats.
In C Singles play, Knights freshman Sam Yoon reached the quarterfinals before losing to Aidan Hunter from Luther, 8-2.
After receiving a first-round bye in the B Doubles competition, Wartburg's Zach Heyerhoff and Nate Kolz lost to Central College's Nick Scott and Caleb Hamerlinck in the quarterfinals, 8-4. Heyerhoff and Kolz then rattled off three straight victories to win the consolation bracket. Wartburg's Jack Veber and Noah Mason also competed in B Doubles and were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket.
The Knights conclude the fall portion of their 2020-21 campaign at 4 p.m., Oct. 2 at home against non-conference opponent Cornell College.