MercyOne is pleased to welcome Moiz Dawood, MD, a Fellowship-trained surgeon specializing in bariatrics and weight loss. Dr. Dawood will lead a team at Cedar Falls Weight Loss Center & Bariatric Surgery, and will begin seeing patients next month.
“Bariatric surgery provides a unique opportunity to help treat and manage chronic illnesses, such as high blood pressure and diabetes,” he said. “In some cases, bariatric surgery can help cure these diseases altogether.”
Dr. Dawood received his medical degree from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in 2014. He completed his General Surgery Residency at Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center in 2019 and will complete his Fellowship in Advanced GI Minimally Invasive Surgery (Bariatric Surgery) at Banner Gateway Medical Center next month. He is excited to join MercyOne.
“I saw a nurturing culture at MercyOne and knew this would be passed along to patients,” he said. “My ultimate goal is to help make a difference in people’s lives. There is no selfless act greater than helping a person in need.”
You will find Dr. Moiz Dawood at MercyOne Cedar Falls Weight Loss Center & Bariatric Surgery, located in Cedar Falls Medical Center, 515 College Street, Suite 2800. For a consultation, patients interested in a surgical option for weight loss can call 319-268-3990.