The Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way will celebrate the second annual Day of Caring on Sept. 11 virtually.
Across our community, people are in need. Now more than ever, it is time to come together to help one another! It is time to share our talents, share our gifts, or even just share kindness!
We’re doing it together. Businesses and employees, schools and students, community leaders and residents will work together to accomplish a Day of Caring to be remembered.
Join W-SR Area United Way for the VIRTUAL Day of Caring.
You can do so by doing the following:
Register your team at https://wsrunitedway.wufoo.com/forms/z11sonmk0l0o3rr/. Grab your friends, your neighbors, or your co-workers and join us in making a difference. Register your team today.
Submit project ideas at https://wsrunitedway.wufoo.com/forms/m33nxgb0g68657/. The United Way currently is collecting virtual volunteer opportunities throughout our area from churches, organizations, schools, individuals and more. Be creative!
For more information, visit http://wsrunitedway.org/dayofcaring/, email director@wsrunitedway.org or call 319-352-2582.