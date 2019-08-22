The Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way will hold its Day of Caring on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Businesses and employees, schools and students, community leaders and residents will tackle meaningful projects that deliver a day of caring. Participants will help local non-profits and the families, individuals and communities they serve the human power to fix, repair, organize and create.
Thirty-seven teams representing 23 businesses and organizations have signed up for this challenge. For more information, go to wsrunitedway.org/dayofcaring