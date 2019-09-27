The Bremer County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam that was using the department's caller ID to try to bilk unsuspecting area residents out of their money.
According to a press release issued by Sheriff's Det. Jason Ellison, a Waterloo resident received a call from a debt collector purportedly representing a Cedar Valley business where the victim has an outstanding balance. The victim was later contacted by someone posing as an employee of the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, complete with a caller ID of 319-352-5400, which is the actual phone number of the Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Center.
In the release, Ellison said the impersonator likely used a caller ID spoofing application that made the BWLEC phone number appear on the victim's phone.
The imposter told the victim that if the balance is not paid in full immediately, they would be taken to court, costing much more than the original debt.
The victim then contacted the business that was represented by the fake debt collector. A representative told the victim that the business had not contracted with any agency and had received no payments.
"We want to remind citizens to exercise caution whenever contacted by anyone requesting payment or personal information," Ellison wrote. "We encourage you to verify directly with the organization or business through a trusted contact before any payment or personal information is exchanged.
"Many of these scams request urgent payment along with consequences for not paying.
Local law enforcement is available 24 hours a day and can be contacted if you suspect you may be the victim of a scam."
If anyone believes they are targeted by a scam operation, contact the Bremer County Sheriff's Office at 319-352-5400 and choose option 5 during business hours or option 3 after hours.