With Christmas just four weeks away, those who didn’t get a jump start on decorating their homes earlier this month are rushing to deck their halls with boughs of holly.
But what if your home happens to be Terrace Hill, the mansion for the Iowa governor? How much fa la la la la would it take to make “Iowa’s Home” ready for the holidays?
Well, it’s best to bring in the professionals, including Waverly Hy-Vee Floral Department Manager Krystal Weidemann. On Nov. 21, she and other volunteers put up trees, garlands and lights around the 18,000-square-foot official residence and National Historic Landmark.
In an interview done ahead of the event, Weidemann explained that a friend of hers is on the board for the Iowa Florists Association, which arranges the event, and of which she is a member.
“She asked me one day if I wanted to decorate Terrace Hill again,” Weidemann said. “I said, ‘Sure, I’d be happy to do that.’”
She was part of the decorating crew two years ago. Doing this duty is a “really big” honor for her.
“Several people go and help,” she said. “There are different organizations that help do it. It’s just a really great honor to help you get maybe noticed for another event for a wedding or a different organization that needs help decorating their Christmas arrangements.”
The state owns the ornaments and decorations that the volunteers use to adorn the many rooms of the mansion.
“They get used year-to-year, mostly,” Weidemann explained. “One room is actually called the ‘Peacock Room,’ and it’s decorated with blues and purples and turquoise and that kind of thing.
“Most everything else is reds and golds and silvers. I think there was one tree upstairs by one of the offices that was a little bit decorated toward a children’s theme. There are ones in the bathroom. We also decorated two or three over at the Capitol, also, at the governor’s office and also the assistant’s office.”
She said one of the things she likes about participating in the Terrace Hill and Capitol Christmas decorations is the camaraderie with the other florists.
“It’s just different, and it’s fun,” she said.
Weidemann is a master florist with the Iowa Florists Association. To attain that rank, she had to take a course and pass an exam.
“They used to run two-year courses,” she said. “They do now run them a year, so you take two classes in a month.”
She earned her title about three years ago, she said. Weidemann has been a florist since 1985.
“In high school, a home ec class had a session where we did flowers,” she recalled, “and I liked it, so I went to Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids and took my course.”
She has worked for the Hy-Vee Floral at the Crossroads Hy-Vee location in Waterloo for 25 years before becoming the floral manager here in Waverly last November.
“I love it up here,” Weidemann said. “They’re more like a family, and they’re all together.”
She said the excitement for the holidays have slowly built up over the last few months.
“The weather has a lot to do with it,” she said. “It’s gotten a bit colder, and everybody’s thinking about fall now. It took a long time when it was still hot out, nobody was thinking fall and winter. They’re gonna start coming in faster now.”