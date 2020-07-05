Through four innings, the Northeast Iowa Conference contest Wednesday between Decorah and host Waverly-Shell Rock was very competitive.
The Go-Hawks’ Marley Hagarty and the Vikings’ Avery Shelton were striking out their opposing batters through the that frame. Decorah was able to get a two-RBI single from Isabel Ihde, with W-SR answering with and run-scoring knock from Maya Willey, all in the third inning, making the score, 2-1.
However, the dam broke in the fifth.
The Vikings sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven times to open a 9-1 lead, and then added five more in the seventh to take a 14-1 win over the Go-Hawks.
W-SR head coach Heather Zajicek said the result was the story of the 2020 season thus far.
“It’s that dreaded middle innings,” Zajicek said.
Decorah got their first two runs after back-to-back, one-out walks drawn by Shelton and Emma Johnson. Then with two away, Ihde looped a ball between the right and center fielders to bring them both home. In the bottom half, Haley Eckerman singled to right, was bunted over the second, and Willey drove her in with a smack to center field to half the Viking advantage.
After each team went down in order in the fourth, the top of the fifth decided everything.
Walks to Ellie Luzum, Shelton and Johnson loaded the bases, and Fiona Buresh drove home Luzum with a groundout to Eckerman at first base. Then back-to-back singles by Ihde and Cora Syverson added a run each for the 5-1 advantage.
Next, a single by Abigail Milburn reloaded the bags, before Bryar Duwe hit a sharp grounder past second baseman Kasey Fox to bring home Ihde. Everyone else went station-to-station. Then Ella Kittleson singled home Syeverson and Milburn, and Luzum brought in Duwe with a base hit to cap the scoring in the inning for the 9-1 tally after 4½.
W-SR tried to rally back in the bottom of the frame. Eckerman and Hagarty both walked with one out, but line outs by Willey and Lindsey Miller ended the uprising.
Then in the seventh, after Grace Mraz came in to relieve Hagarty in the sixth and only allowed a hit in that inning, Duwe led off the final turn with a line drive to right that skimmed the top of the fence and over for a home run. Following a groundout, Luzum singled, Shelton walked, and Lydia Ihde, hitting for Johnson, hit an infield single to stuff the bags. Buresh then hit a grounder to Fox at second, which no matter what would have scored Luzum, but Fox’s throw to first went awry, and Kallie Mincks, courtesy-running for Shelton, scored on the play. Isabel Ihde added a two-run double to cap the scoring.
Hagarty allowed nine earned runs on seven hits with 11 walks and 11 strikeouts over five innings in taking the loss in the circle. Mraz, who hasn’t pitched much, Zajicek said, threw for two innings, allowed three earned runs on five hits with a walk, a strikeout and a homer.
“(Mraz) did what we asked her to do,” Zajicek said. “A change of pace, she provided that for us. She’s not going to be anything flashy for us, but she did what we needed her to do.”
She said that there are many lessons that the Go-Hawks can take from Wednesday’s defeat.
“There was missed execution, missed signs, missed pieces, outfielders falling asleep not coming up throwing,” Zajicek said. “There’s a lot of little things that we need to work on (Thursday) when we come back and get together at practice.
“What I’ve been saying all year, we’ve got to take away what we can learn.”
Friday: Crestwood 6, W-SR 0
In Cresco, Laken Leinhard threw a perfect game against the Go-Hawks, as Crestwood defeated W-SR, 6-0, Friday night.
Leinhard, who allowed just two hits in the teams’ earlier meeting in Waverly on June 19, gave up nothing to the Go-Hawks while striking out 11. Meanwhile, Lexi Hoppe led the Cadets at the plate, hitting a three-run homer and walking three times. Leinhard walked four times and scored twice, while Paetyn Blockhus was 2-for-4 and also crossed the dish twice.
Statistics from this game for W-SR was not available on Varsity Bound by press time.
The two losses put W-SR at 1-8 overall, 1-7 in the NEIC. This week is a busy one for the Go-Hawks, as they have a three-game homestand. They hosted Charles City on Monday, and a day-night double header on Wednesday. They start with a 10 a.m. first pitch with Sumner-Fredericksburg followed by a 5:30 p.m. start with Waukon.
Later this week, the Go-Hawks and Indians face off again on Thursday in Waukon, followed by a non-conference road trip for W-SR to Turkey Valley.