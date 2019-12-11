Wreaths, poinsettias, potted arrangements with fir branches, cones and bows, Christmas trees and elaborately designed installations.
Christmas decorations of all calibers spruce up Waverly on the outside and the inside, as the holidays approach.
But alongside the family dinners, the get-togethers with friends, the spirited cheers and heartfelt wishes for happiness and joy, another tradition unfolds at Harlington Cemetery and elsewhere in the county.
In a loving gesture to the departed, families often decorate the graves of their loved ones for the holiday season.
At Waverly’s Harlington Cemetery that long-honored tradition has given grieving families an outlet to remember a loved one and a moment to reflect on the meaning of their own lives.
Many of the graves at the cemetery are decorated with hanging baskets, arrangement pieces, Christmas ornaments and even fresh flowers.
One site, where Vietnam veteran Roger Metzger was laid to rest last year, is especially creatively adorned with a Christmas tree standing sentinel to the veteran’s memory, along with a wreath, a potted poinsettia and a cross.
Born Sept. 7, 1938, Metzger had joined the U.S. Marine Reserves as a high school student. Shortly after graduating from high school, he married Judith Reinke in Milwaukee, where he was born.
His career of service to his country, which included a tour and a half in Vietnam and spanned 21 years, eventually brought him and his family to Waverly in 1973.
Roger and Judith have three children, William, Douglas and Sherri.
In civilian life, Roger worked for Dale’s DX Service Station in Waverly from 1976 until he retired in 2001. He was also a longtime member of the Marine Corps League, American Legion Post No. 176 and VFW Post No. 2208, which later came together under the umbrella of the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
He was baptized late in life, in October 2014, and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly at the time of his death.
When he passed away after a brief illness on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, in 2018, he was serving on the Board of Directors of the WAVP and was in charge of all honor and color guards.
He left behind a legacy of service and love, along with 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Like Metzger’s resting place, many others in the cemetery are also decorated with holiday-themed arrangements.
Waverly florist Cyndi Campbell says many families find comfort in decorating their loved ones’ graves for Christmas.
She said many opt to decorate the sites themselves, but some who live far away ask for her help in picking and installing decorations, a service Ecker’s Flowers and Greenhouses has been providing since 1944, when Cyndi’s grandparents took over the store.
The store keeps an updated map of Harlington, so staff knows where to place the floral displays.
Campbell said that over the years, some decorations, like hanging baskets and stone saddles, have gained popularity, while others, like grave blankets, have declined in usage. But what has remained constant is the love with which families adorn the graves.
“Christmas is a time for remembering and a lot of nostalgia there,” she said. “We do deliver to the cemetery for people who want to send something for on a birthday or an anniversary of a death or for a particular holiday. We do have a couple of customers who have us take something out for Valentine’s Day. We have some customers, even though it’s very close to Memorial Day who are selecting things for like Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. It’s special times for someone who has a loved one who has passed on becomes full in your heart and you want to remember them. Placing something like this has a great feeling for someone.”