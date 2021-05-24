With the coronavirus pandemic behind us, town celebrations are back on the spring and summer calendars.
Memorial Day celebration is a go and it will be at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
Vietnam veteran Bob O’Hare, who served in the Marines, and his wife, Sally, are in charge of decorating the graves this year, as they have been doing for the past three years.
Last year, even though the coronavirus pandemic canceled celebrations and public gatherings, the O’Hares, along with fellow volunteers, still put in over 1,400 small flags by the headstones of veterans in the four cemeteries in Waverly — at the city-owned Harlington Cemetery; and at St. Mary’s and St. Joseph’s, the Catholic cemeteries; and at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Additionally, they decorated three Bremer County cemeteries — Warren, Andrews and Spring Lake.
This is how it works logistically: On Wednesday, Bob and Sally take care of the two Catholic cemeteries and the Lutheran one, as well as Warren and Spring Lake, while Jan Mitchell, of Waverly, and her grandchildren decorate Andrews Cemetery.
Typically, on Thursday morning, after the smaller cemeteries had been attended to, Bob and Sally, along with the volunteers, head out to Harlington.
This year, the ritual will be repeated. Bob and Sally plan to spend Wednesday morning decorating the five cemeteries they have taken on, and Jan is expected to work on her share of the job on Thursday.
On Thursday mornings, at 8 a.m., Bob and Sally will head out to Harlington. They plan to work until 4 p.m. that day and return on Friday morning if need be.
They said they would love to get help from volunteers to help speed up the process.
“My dark grey Ford pickup will be parked somewhere in the cemetery,” Bob said.
Bob and Sally are dedicated to decorating the cemeteries for as long as they can. It is not just an obligation for them.
“It was a job that Roger Metzger used to do and when he passed away, it was a job that Sally and I picked up in honor of him,” Bob said. “He was a fellow Marine.”