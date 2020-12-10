WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock turned to its defense to harass New Hampton’s offense, create turnovers and generate scoring.
That process played out all night Tuesday during W-SR’s 58-29 victory to open Northeast Iowa Conference play.
W-SR forced 35 turnovers and scored 36 points off of those turnovers.
“We did a really good job with our pressure defense which set the tone in the game early on,” W-SR coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “We were able to play a lot of kids and get some of our younger kids minutes in the rotation with our starters, which is going to be important for us going forward.”
Ten Go-Hawks scored Tuesday night. Abbie Draper posted a game-high 17 points and swiped three steals. Annika Behrends finished with 11 points on 5 of 9 shooting. Sasha Wilson recorded nine points and came down with two rebounds and six steals. Macy Smith pitched in with five points, four rebounds, two steals and dished out five assists.
“Macy Smith had a really nice game,” Bodensteiner said. “However, her real value was her quickness and defensive tenacity at the front of our press. Sasha Wilson was a big part of that pressure as well.
“The great part is we had another opportunity to learn about our team last night which we can in turn use to get a better focus in practice on areas of improvement.”
The No. 4-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks (2-0, 1-0 NEIC) 36-11 at halftime.
W-SR continues its four-game road trip at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waukon before traveling to Center Point-Urbana at 5 p.m. Saturday.
W-SR 58, NEW HAMPTON 29
Waverly-Shell Rock ... 15 21 12 10 – 58
New Hampton ........... 5 6 5 13 – 29
W-SR: Moore 2, Homquist 0, Aikey 4, Behrends 11, Wilson 9, Draper 17, Smith 5, Bodensteiner 2, Overmann 1, Mwangi 0, Eggena 4, Hansel 3, Thompson 0.
New Hampton: Schumacher 0, Jackson 2, Rochford 9, Eggerich 0, Crooks 2, Baker 0, Usher 5, Tank 0, McDonald 11, Moorman 0.