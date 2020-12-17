WAVERLY – For much of the last decade, a staple of Greg Bodensteiner’s basketball teams has been superb perimeter shooting with stout post play sprinkled in, as well as a combination of gritty team defense.
But, as those players grew up and then graduated, W-SR has transitioned its approach over the last couple of years. This season is no different. If anything, the 2020-21 campaign has forced W-SR to alter its identity into one that utilizes a heavy dose of aggressive defense.
Tuesday night’s home opener against Charles City served as sufficient evidence.
W-SR utilized a full-court defense and harassed Charles City all night, which resulted in myriad turnovers during a 59-18 W-SR win in front of a limited number of fans at Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
“Our pressure set the tone early, and we did some really good things there in the first 10-12 minutes of the first half,” Bodensteiner said.
Indeed.
The No. 4-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks (4-1, 3-0 Northeast Iowa Conference) jumped out to an 11-2 lead. The Comets committed four turnovers inside the game’s first three minutes, which helped the home team leap out to a big lead. A quick and efficient transition game enabled Go-Hawks senior forward Abbie Draper to score seven first-quarter points.
“We knew from the beginning to try to get ahead right away,” said Draper, who scored a game-high 17 points and came down with two rebounds.
W-SR also received some timely shooting from the perimeter – an area that had been a struggle entering Tuesday night’s contest. Through W-SR’s first four games, it had converted just 4 of 49 attempts from beyond the arc.
The Go-Hawks converted 4 of 8 attempts from 3-point range against the Comets, and many of those came in the first quarter. Sophomore Lindsey Overmann didn’t play in either of the Go-Hawks’ two games last weekend. But she came off the bench and provided a big spark to her club Tuesday night, knocking down two 3s in the first quarter to help the Go-Hawks take a 24-2 lead into the second.
“She’s a kid who’s right on the edge, and we just got into two tough battles (last weekend) and weren’t really sure how deep we could go,” Bodensteiner said. “She didn’t get in, and she comes in (Tuesday) and gives us a huge lift.
“That’s the type of thing we’re looking for, for somebody to step up and it’s awesome to see her do that coming off the bench.”
Overmann finished with 13 points and was 3 of 4 from 3-point range. She also swiped two steals in 21 minutes of playing time. Overmann’s two 3s near the end of the first quarter helped build the Go-Hawks’ substantial lead. Her first of the game made it 19-2 with 1 minute, 35 seconds to go in the quarter. She ended the quarter with her second 3-pointer to push the margin to 24-2.
“That really helped us get pumped up from that outside shooting,” Draper said. “She kept shooting, and she did really well. It got our flow going.”
Charles City found some offense in the second quarter. The visitors closed out the first half on a 10-0 run, with forward Sadie Gebel recording five points and Ashlyn Hoeft draining a 3. But W-SR still carried a 37-12 lead into the locker room.
Draper’s six third-quarter points, combined with junior Trinidee Moore’s five points, helped the Go-Hawks maintain control in the second half. Moore finished with 11 points, including four assists and five steals.
But it was the Go-Hawks’ defense – a full-court system of constant pressure and continuous movement that decided the game. The Comets committed 27 turnovers, and the Go-Hawks cashed in with 37 points off those turnovers.
W-SR begins a three-game road trip that takes it into the new year. It also carries a new identity, one it hopes will lead to sustained success in 2021.
“It’s kind of who we are,” Bodensteiner said. “If you’re not the best shooting team, you need to find ways to get easier shots, and that’s one way to do it. You look at the kids we’re running out there, there’s some pretty nice athletes who can move and can do some things. And there’s no better way for us to utilize some of them to give them those opportunities to fly around and make some things happen.”
W-SR 59, CHARLES CITY 18
Charles City ………………… 2 10 6 0 – 18
Waverly-Shell Rock ……… 24 13 17 5 –59
Charles City: Lensing 0, Ly. Staudt 2, La. Staudt 0, Wohlers 0, Stock 2, Au. Hoeft 4, Ruzicka 0, Ellis 0, As. Hoeft 3, Field 0, Boss 0, Gebel 7.
W-SR: Moore 11, Holmquist 0, Aikey 2, Behrends 0, Wilson 5, Draper 17, Smith 4, Bodensteiner 2, Overmann 13, Mwangi 0, Eggena 2, Hansel 3, Thompson 0.