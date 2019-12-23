Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney will make another trip into Bremer County as part of his “Send a Message” tour in January.
Delaney will make his final stop of the tour at 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at Panther Lanes in Tripoli. He will make 40 campaign visits throughout Iowa starting Jan. 3 in Montezuma. The tour will hit mostly smaller towns prior to the Feb. 3 Democratic Iowa Caucuses.
Cruising in the campaign RV, “Big Blue,” Delaney and his field staff will be hosting meet and greets, knocking on doors, making supporter calls, and meeting with caucus-goers and precinct captains around the state. The schedule is intense and unique with Delaney and his team visiting many small Iowa towns that no presidential campaign has yet visited.
“I’m surprised to say that I’m still the only candidate who has visited all 99 counties in Iowa, which says something about the focus of the other candidates,” Delaney said in a release on Monday. “I’m calling this final month-long trip before the caucuses the ‘Send A Message Tour’ because I’m asking Iowa voters to send a message that Rural America and Main Street America still matter and that my unique ideas about how to create economic opportunity for everyone – no matter where you live – has to be part of the Democratic platform.
“By coming out to these events and supporting my candidacy, Iowans will also be sending a clear message that the Democratic Party has to fight for Rural America and forgotten small towns, that Iowa is important, that the best way to beat Donald Trump is with a strong and steady nominee who was successful in business and government, and that our nation needs a problem solver with a track record of getting things done.
“I think this Send A Message Tour will be a great way to have one more face to face with Iowans before they exercise their hard-earned right as the first choice in the Presidential nominating process.”